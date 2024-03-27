Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Capitals predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Capitals

Sky Sports Cricket, 2pm Thursday

Best bet

Sanju Samson top Rajasthan Royals runscorer

2pts 7-2 general

Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Capitals predictions

Rajasthan Royals had a strong start to the 2023 IPL, winning four of their first five matches, and they are favourites to make it two out of two this term when they host Delhi Capitals in Jaipur.

The Royals enjoyed few home comforts last season as they lost four of their five games at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium but they were comprehensive 20-run victors against Lucknow Super Giants at the venue on Sunday.

Delhi lost their opener to Punjab Kings, outsiders of the ten franchises in the ante-post betting, despite a cracking cameo of 32 not out off ten balls from number nine Abishek Porel after a middle-order collapse.

Rajasthan supporters have come to expect early-season heroics from captain Sanju Samson and he burst out of the blocks again with an unbeaten 82 against Lucknow.

Samson has a remarkable record at the start of IPL campaigns and he should be backed to overshadow ace openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal and the rest of the Rajasthan batters.

He made 49, 37 and 92 not out in his first three innings of the 2018 IPL, 30 and 102 not out in his first two knocks of 2019, and 74 and 85 in games one and two of the 2020 season.

Samson's T20 career-best score of 119 came in his 2021 curtain-raiser against Punjab and his scores in the first two matches of the 2022 and 2023 seasons were 55, 30, 55 and 42.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.