Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals prediction and cricket betting tips

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals prediction

Rajasthan Royals won four of their first five matches in last season's IPL and they have exploded out of the traps at the start of the 2024 campaign.

The Royals have kicked off their campaign with home fixtures against two of the weaker franchises, Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals, and that schedule sets them up nicely for Monday's testing trip to Mumbai Indians.

Rajasthan beat Lucknow by 20 runs and Delhi by 12 runs despite ace openers Jos Buttler and Yashavi Jaiswal contributing only 49 runs between them in those two games.

They also demonstrated the depth of their bowling attack against the Capitals, when star men Trent Boult and Ravichandran Ashwin went wicketless but Nandre Burger, Avesh Khan and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal stifled Delhi's batsmen.

Mumbai's squad is bristling with batting talent under new captain Hardik Pandya but they have had a chastening start to the season.

They collapsed from 107-2 to 162-9 in an entirely avoidable six-run defeat against Gujarat Titans before conceding an IPL record total of 277-3 against Sunrisers Hyderabad last Wednesday.

Mumbai's Tim David hit three sixes from the first three balls of the final over to clinch a thrilling victory over Rajasthan at the Wankhede Stadium last season but the Royals may well silence the home crowd this time around.

