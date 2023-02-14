'It's only a matter of time until she wins' - horses to note from last week's action

With our expert race readers watching – and writing a descriptive in-running comment – for every horse who runs in Britain and Ireland, there are three different categories used to denote those who are most appealing with the future in mind.

Did well in the circumstances



Fourth, Kempton, February 8

A dual course-and-distance winner, was ridden out the back from his wide draw and finished well from an unpromising position, only narrowly missing out on a place. This venue brings out the best in him.



Third, Newcastle, February 9

Raced freely and set decent fractions in front yet was only caught close home. Surrounded by hold-up horses at the line, she emerges with plenty of credit, and it's surely only a matter of time before she gains a deserved first win.



Fourth, Newcastle, February 9

Up in distance on her handicap debut, was weak in the market and only beat one home, but on another day she might have won. She was keen enough, but was moving up when squeezed and hampered against the rail approaching the two-furlong marker. Despite that, she rallied, only to be denied a clear run from over a furlong out until inside the final furlong before being nudged out towards the finish. She's one to keep in mind for a similar race.

Eyecatcher



Third, Doncaster, February 9

Came under pressure four from home and looked likely to finish soundly beaten, but he picked up well in the latter stages. He looked to need the experience quite badly and should improve considerably. As a half-brother to Gold Cup contender Protektorat, he'll probably need further in time.



Second, Newcastle, February 9

Didn't live up to his market position on his debut at Windsor back in May but again attracted support on his return. He was unlucky not to make it a winning one, having to wait for a clear run and be switched before running on strongly in the closing stages. He should find a race.



Second, Lingfield, February 11

Had Big Time Maybe one place behind when winning a classified race over course and distance last week, ran a solid race back in a handicap and has to be considered unlucky given the way things panned out.

Promising



Fifth, Market Rasen, February 7

Bred for the Flat, ran a race full of promise in the face of a stiff task on her racecourse debut and looks to have a future.

