'She looks sure to be suited by further and is a nice prospect' - horses to note from last week's action

With our expert race readers watching – and writing a descriptive in-running comment – for every horse who runs in Britain and Ireland, there are three different categories used to denote those who are most appealing with the future in mind.

Members' Club Ultimate subscribers can add the names of the horses mentioned to their and will then receive email alerts when they are entered or declared again.

On their next start, the horses will be flagged in Signposts, which can be found in the Racing Post newspaper or online as part of on raceday.

Non-members can to get the tracker, race replays and in-depth race analysis, as well as exclusive content from our team of tipsters and writers.

Eyecatcher



Sixth, Kempton, February 22

Stepping back another furlong in distance on her reappearance, she was dropped in at the rear of the field and didn't have a hard race while making minimal headway in the straight. She needed this for a mark and on pedigree should appreciate going up in trip in handicaps.



Third, Ludlow, February 22

Shaped with some promise when fifth on his hurdling debut at Wincanton 20 days earlier and he finished on the front foot in reaching third from off the pace. He is one to note when stepped up in trip.

(Entered Friday, 7.15 at Newcastle)

Second, Newcastle, February 23

Has to go down as an unlucky loser, having been slowly away and met trouble on at least two separate occasions. He loves it here, as he showed when rattling off a course-and-distance hat-trick before the turn of the year. On this evidence, he's still ahead of the handicapper.

(Declared Tuesday, )

Fifth, Southwell, February 23

Didn't have the clearest passage and was nearest at the finish, posting his best effort since returning from a break.



Fifth, Wolverhampton, February 24

Had hinted at ability in a junior bumper in November and did so again when not given a hard time but making good headway in the straight. It may be that he is a handicap prospect further down the line, but he looks to have plenty of size and will be seen to better effect at a more galloping track.



Fifth, Warwick, February 24

Caught the eye keeping on nicely and will be of interest in handicaps.



Tenth, Fairyhouse, February 25

A faller on his handicap debut who was hampered by a casualty at the second-last here. He stayed on to good effect and looks like one to keep in mind for the future.

Did well in the circumstances



Third, Kempton, February 22

His first three starts came over 7f plus and he was making his reappearance over 5f off the back of a wind operation. He didn't always have a clear path in the straight, but finished better than anything when in the clear. Perhaps 6f will prove ideal.



Fourth, Wolverhampton, February 24

Backed in to 4-1 having been 10-1 earlier on raceday. He had plenty go wrong, with a slow start and then being caught wide, so this was a fair performance all things considered, albeit he remains a maiden.



Third, Lingfield, February 25

Her winning spree came to an end but she emerged with plenty of credit. Drawn widest, she did comfortably the best of those to race near the pace and was only picked off late by two more patiently ridden rivals. She has a lower rating on turf and could still have more to offer for a yard that do so well with this type.

Promising



First, Newcastle, February 22

A 140,000gns sister to Group 3 middle-distance winner Al Aasy, she was well supported to make a belated winning debut and did so in good style, readily coming clear. She looks sure to be suited by further and is a nice prospect. Cieren Fallon was suspended for four days for improper riding as he was deemed to have manoeuvred his mount left-handed for a run over a furlong out, causing interference to the fourth home.



Second, Southwell, February 23

A 55,000gns yearling from a family of Listed winners, he followed the winner through having had a nice trip round. He ultimately couldn't land a blow but this was an encouraging debut.

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.