'She ran on quite nicely in a lost cause' - horses to note from last week's action

With our expert race readers watching – and writing a descriptive in-running comment – for every horse who runs in Britain and Ireland, there are three different categories used to denote those who are most appealing with the future in mind.

Members' Club Ultimate subscribers can add the names of the horses mentioned to their and will then receive email alerts when they are entered or declared again.

On their next start, the horses will be flagged in Signposts, which can be found in the Racing Post newspaper or online as part of on raceday.

Non-members can to get the tracker, race replays and in-depth race analysis, as well as exclusive content from our team of tipsters and writers.

EYECATCHER



Fourth, Downpatrick, April 2

Debuting for a new trainer, was still towards the rear when clattering three out, which put him on the back foot, but he stayed on relentlessly after two out. He should be able to win one of these races.



Sixth, Kempton, April 1

A faller over hurdles on his debut for this yard, he travelled as well as anything into the straight, then ran into traffic problems a furlong out and his jockey snatched up. He'd have been involved in the finish with a clear run.



Fifth, Wolverhampton, March 30

Dropped in at the back from her outside draw, she was going okay turning in but had plenty to do. She ran on quite nicely in a lost cause and can step forward from this reappearance.



Third, Lingfield, March 29

An already gelded first foal out of a lightly raced French maiden (second over 1m2f), herself a half-sister to useful French 1m3f winner Himola, he shaped encouragingly on his debut and should show the benefit from this kind introduction.

DID WELL IN THE CIRCUMSTANCES



Second, Kempton, April 1

Her trainer's first runner, and making her handicap debut, she was well supported before drifting a bit before the off. Held up last and cajoled along at a couple of points, the race was run to suit those closing from behind and had she not run into a wall of horses inside the final 2f, she'd have likely won this comfortably. Snatched up with a furlong to go and switched, she made up a serious amount of ground late on to finish close up, and she has to go down as unlucky.



Second, Southwell, March 31

Absent since mid-October, he controlled it from the front but looked ready to be swallowed up and lose plenty of places over a furlong out, so it's to his credit he passed the post in second considering those around him at the end came from off the gallop. He can go one better soon if not regressing from this run.

PROMISING



Third, Warwick, March 30

A sister to 2m5f/3m hurdle winner Shutupshirley and closely related to bumper/2m4f hurdle winner Meribel Millie, she was the first in trouble, but stayed on up the home straight and snatched a never-nearer third. This track was clearly on the sharp side, so switching to a more galloping venue next time could prompt major improvement.



Second, Wolverhampton, March 30

The Irish 2,000 Guineas entry controlled the pace in front and looked to be going well turning in before being run down by a better rival. There was a nice gap back to the 86-rated third and, although beaten, he looks a promising sort.

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.