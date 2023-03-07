'He looks sure to do better in time' - horses to note from last week's action

With our expert race readers watching – and writing a descriptive in-running comment – for every horse who runs in Britain and Ireland, there are three different categories used to denote those who are most appealing with the future in mind.

Eyecatcher



Second, Ffos Las, March 5

Shaped with plenty of promise on rules debut, initially getting outpaced before keeping on in pleasing fashion in the closing stages. He looks sure to win races and will only get better the more his stamina is drawn out.



Fourth, Lingfield, March 4

Was held up in last and could have done with a hotter pace to run at. Even so, he would likely have finished second had he enjoyed a clear run in the straight, so he can easily be given another chance.



Seventh, Chelmsford, March 2

This half-sister to a 1m2f winner got outpaced when it mattered but didn't have a hard race in the straight. She looks one who'll be of interest when she goes handicapping.



Fifth, Chelmsford, March 2

A £60,000 breeze-up purchase who's a sister to a 1m2f AW winner. She was keen early on, but made headway from the turn in, before getting a bit tired in the closing stages. It was a promising effort.



Fourth, Wincanton, March 1

Was the one to take from the race. This was his first outing since a rules debut in October and he proved fresh, before finding an injection of pace too speedy off the home turn. His jockey wasn't too hard on him when beaten, though, and the Irish point winner looks to be crying out for a stiffer test.

Did well in the circumstances



Second, Wolverhampton, March 4

A dual winner early last year, she has slipped to a handy mark and would have gone even closer but for meeting trouble at a crucial stage. She's better than the bare facts imply and is one to note in something similar when a better gallop looks likely.



First, Musselburgh, March 1

Back over hurdles, he adopted his usual tactics and deserves credit in gaining a second hurdle win, especially as he refused to settle for much of the way. His rider wisely got a breather into him rounding the home turn and he showed a good attitude in the closing stages. He'll likely win again in this sphere, especially if he ever learns to settle.



First, Kempton, March 1

Had been backed earlier in the day but her behaviour before the race led to her drifting in the betting, and that only continued in-running as she proved hard to settle early on. The fact she won despite those antics suggests she's a well-handicapped filly over this sort of trip, which is more in keeping with her pedigree, and that she should be capable of defying a rise, especially if settling better in future; a hood might help in that regard.

Promising



Second, Newcastle, March 2

Already gelded, he has some notable siblings including Group 1 winners Yibir and Wild Illusion (both by Dubawi) and was learning on the job during this debut. A strong-looking type, he looks sure to do better in time with this trip likely to prove a minimum.



First, Huntingdon, March 5

Looked set to finish nearer last than first for much of the way, but he'd been well supported beforehand and he made up plenty of ground in the final quarter-mile to supplement his win at Worcester in October. He's tended to be ridden close to the pace, so it may be that he sulked due to these change in tactics. That said, he did well to score and did so with a bit in hand.

