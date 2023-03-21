'He clearly has some engine - horses to note from last week's action at Cheltenham and beyond
With our expert race readers watching – and writing a descriptive in-running comment – for every horse who runs in Britain and Ireland, there are three different categories used to denote those who are most appealing with the future in mind.
Did well in the circumstances
Sharvara
Second, Wolverhampton, March 13
Back down in trip on his second run for this stable, he was unfavourably positioned after a troubled start. The way he finished suggests he'd have won had he been able to get a better spot early.
Greaneteen
Third, Cheltenham, March 15
Despite a terrible blunder four from home, he came through late to pick up the pieces for third, reversing Tingle Creek form with Edwardstone. He's won the Celebration Chase for the last two years, so expect to see him back at Sandown next month.
Western Diego
Seventh, Cheltenham, March 15
Needs his effort upgrading considerably. He refused to settle early, expending loads of energy up near the leaders, and then made his move early rounding the bend. He'd just been headed when badly hampered, exaggerating the beaten distance, and clearly has some engine if he'll consent to settle.
Coniston Clouds
First, Carlisle, March 19
Suited by the increase in trip, he found improvement to make a winning start in handicaps, and did well to get up from an unpromising position in a race that only took shape from two out. He's open to further progress and worth keeping on side.
Eyecatcher
Abolish
Ninth, Newcastle, March 14
Caught the eye from too far back. The stewards did hold an enquiry into his running and riding, with explanations noted. He's dropped to 8lb lower than when scoring at Ripon last autumn and he's one to keep an eye on.
Spirit Of Bowland
Fourth, Southwell, March 16
Needed to change path a couple of times from the two-furlong marker and kept on nicely for pressure. It was his first start since October and he's shown enough to suggest a race like this can be taken with him.
Miss Upbeat
Fourth, Dundalk, March 16
Will have gone into a few trackers. She blew the start and was playing catch-up throughout, but came home well and it was a fair effort in her first handicap.
Lucidity
Sixth, Chelmsford, March 16
A sister to a Royal Lodge winner, she caught the eye on her reappearance, staying on from a long way back without having too hard a race. She looks one for handicaps in due course.
Flying Frontier
Second, Newcastle, March 17
Hit a brief flat spot before keeping on nicely to take second. He should draw considerable benefit from this experience, and ought to prove capable of winning sooner rather than later.
Promising
Arabian Storm
First, Newcastle, March 15
Having breezed to the front, he only had to be shaken up to draw clear. Stiffer tasks await, perhaps a Guineas trial next, but he has plenty of potential and he's bred to get a mile plus.
Flirtatious Girl
Second, Doncaster, March 17
Was unable to get to the all-the-way winner but was closing strongly at the line (admittedly while her rival was being eased). She should be well suited by further and looks capable of landing a similar event.
Yaanaas
First, Newcastle, March 17
Stamped his authority over these rivals. Evidently still a work in progress – he was noisy returning to the paddock – and it'll be fascinating to see what the future holds. He has the makings of a capable mile handicapper at the very least.
