'She's the type her trainer will excel with once jumping hurdles' - horses to note from last week's action

Did well in the circumstances



Fourth, Dundalk, March 24

He wasn't seen to best effect after a slow start and then meeting trouble in running, but he had been in excellent form and this former Group winner when at his peak will remain of interest from a handicapping perspective.



Third, Newcastle, March 24

Shaped really well on his debut considering he was keen and displayed obvious signs of inexperience, going down narrowly at odds of 50-1. He pulled clear of the remainder and has plenty to recommend him on looks.



Fourth, Lingfield, March 25

Sporting a first-time hood, he looked rusty on his first start in 142 days, coming from well back and trying to make his ground on the inner, which wasn't the place to be given the prevailing wind conditions. He's one to keep an eye on next time.

Eyecatcher



Fourth, Curragh, March 25

A relatively inexpensive son of Ribchester, trainer Michael Mulvany's juvenile shaped nicely in the first two-year-old race of the season on the opening day at the Curragh. The only one to make significant inroads from off the pace, he should improve plenty for the experience and will relish a step up to 6f in the coming weeks.



Second, Newbury, March 25

A son of Derby runner-up Jack Hobbs, he was no match for the impressive winner in this valuable bumper, but rallied from an unpromising position turning in to take second. Likely to stay further once hurdling, he should improve plenty and can land an ordinary bumper.



Fourth, Newbury, March 25

Another from the valuable Goffs UK Spring Sale bumper at the West Berkshire track to have made a highly promising debut despite having been sent off at odds of 150-1. A good-looking filly, she looked set for second until tiring late and is just the type her trainer will excel with once jumping hurdles.

Promising



Third, Lingfield, March 25

Although wearing a hood on debut, he emerged from the race with a good deal of credit, coming off the bridle before the first two but keeping on right the way to the line. A €100,000 purchase, he looks sure to improve and ought to benefit from longer trips in time.



Third, Curragh, March 25

Didn't make the track as a two-year-old and had been found a competitive maiden in which to make this belated debut. Although ignored in the betting, this daughter of Fracas shaped with a deal of promise, keeping on into third, and in keeping with her pedigree ought to relish a stiffer test of stamina.



Fourth, Naas, March 26

A daughter of US sire El Kabeir, the heavy ground wouldn't have been at all to her liking for this belated debut, but she shaped most pleasingly in keeping on for fourth and looks just the type her trainer will strike with in the coming weeks, possibly at Dundalk

