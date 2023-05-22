What's on this week: Derby gallops morning paves the way for Irish Guineas meeting at the Curragh

Monday

The build-up to the Betfred Derby and Oaks at Epsom next month continues as the track hosts a gallops morning with some of the intended runners expected to work.

John and Thady Gosden's recent Chester winner and leading Derby contender Arrest will take to the track, ridden by Frankie Dettori, while one of the duo's Oaks hopes Running Lion will also be involved.

The Racing Post team will be in attendance to bring you everything you need to know before the two Classic events, which are less than two weeks away.

Meanwhile, it's the five-day confirmation stage for the £125,000 Temple Stakes at Haydock on Saturday and entries for all of the day's British action will be revealed early afternoon.

On the track, the week begins with six meetings across Britain and Ireland, with Ffos Las and Carlisle hosting seven races on their respective cards.

Elsewhere, €70,000 purchase Dubai Dawn attempts to make it three wins from three for James Tate in the 5f handicap () at Redcar.

Windsor stages an evening card on the Flat, with Lethal Nymph, a half-brother to River Nymph, making his seasonal appearance in the feature 6f handicap (). There are also meetings from Market Rasen and Roscommon.

Tuesday

A vital day for the future of British racing and how it is run as the BHA board meets to discuss how the sport will undergo a radical overhaul from 2024.

The BHA board will vote on a number of commercial committee proposals, including the controversial premierisation recommendation, which has been met with criticism from independent racecourses fearing serious financial damage from the policy.

Danny Whizzbang: landed the Grade 2 John Francome at Newbury in 2019 Credit: Edward Whitaker

Caius Marcius bids to land a four-timer in the feature 3m1f handicap hurdle () at Huntingdon, with the field also including Grade 2 winner Danny Whizzbang.

There is also action from Brighton and on the all-weather at Wolverhampton, while the day is rounded off with evening fixtures at Hexham and Ayr.

Meanwhile, Punchestown hosts five races and there is an evening meeting from Gowran Park, where debut winner Mashia contests a 1m1½f fillies' and mares' race ().

Keeping the focus on Ireland, entries for Saturday's Irish 2,000 Guineas will be revealed.

Wednesday

The consistent Amanzoe could feature in the Listed Rothesay Stakes () at Ayr. Trained by William Haggas, the four-year-old has won four of her last five starts.

Yarmouth and Warwick host the day's other two afternoon fixtures, while the evening action comes from Southwell and on the all-weather at Kempton.

Our ante-post Pricewise series on Royal Ascot starts with the focus on the sprints, with Tom Segal's expert advice available online for members on Wednesday evening and in Thursday's newspaper edition.

Thursday

We are treated to a strong evening card at Sandown with last year's Derby winner Desert Crown set to make his first start since his Epsom success in the Brigadier Gerard (), in which Hukum and Nashwa could be among his opponents.

Desert Crown: last year's Derby winner could reappear at Sandown on Thursday Credit: Edward Whitaker

Recent Chester winner Hackman holds an entry for the Listed National Stakes (), with stablemate Balon D'Or also a potential runner, while Nate The Great and Roberto Escobarr hold entries for the Group 3 Henry II Stakes ().

Elsewhere, 400,000gns buy State Of Desire could make his debut for Godolphin in the feature 6f maiden (3.00) at Haydock. The afternoon action also comes from Catterick and Wolverhampton, with Chelmsford and Limerick in the evening.

Declarations for Saturday's big races, including runners and riders for day one of the Irish Guineas meeting at the Curragh, will be revealed, with all eyes on who takes their chance in the Irish 2,000 Guineas.

Friday

The second of three days at Haydock takes place and the Listed Cecil Frail () is the feature of the day. Sandrine, Royal Aclaim and the Richard Hannon-trained duo Happy Romance and Heredia are among the early entries.

There is also a Listed contest at Goodwood in the form of the Height Of Fashion Stakes (), with the royally owned Blue Missile and impressive debut scorer Inner Space interesting entries.

Bath is the venue of the day's other afternoon fixture, while Worcester, Pontefract and the Curragh host evening meetings, with a mile handicap () the main event at the latter.

Our Racing Post experts will be on hand with analysis and tipping ahead of a jam-packed day of action on Saturday, while the team will also have a bumper preview package highlighting the key details for the big races and the leading players.

Saturday

It is another big Saturday as the Irish 2,000 Guineas () takes centre stage at the Curragh. Native Trail and Charlie Appleby won this contest 12 months ago and Newmarket Guineas hero Chaldean could lead the British challenge this time round.

Al Riffa: leading contender for the Irish 2,000 Guineas this year Credit: Caroline Norris

Joseph O'Brien could be represented by ante-post favourite Al Riffa, while Paddington, Sakheer and Little Big Bear have leading claims if they stand their ground for the Group 1 contest. The Group 2 Greenlands Stakes () is on the undercard.

The Temple Stakes () is the feature at Haydock, with last year's winner King’s Lynn, Emaraaty Ana, Marshman and The Platinum Queen among those still in contention to take their chance. It's the second of two Group 2 contests on the card as the Sandy Lane (3.00) also takes place.

A Listed race opens the Goodwood card, while the Group 3 Bronte Cup Fillies' Stakes is the feature at York. Meanwhile, Chester stages a Flat meeting and jumps racing is the order of the day at Cartmel's first meeting of the season.

The day concludes with action at Ffos Las and Salisbury, with the latter staging the Listed Cathedral Stakes.

Sunday

It is a return to the Curragh for a super Sunday as both the Tattersalls Gold Cup () and Irish 1,000 Guineas () feature on a mouthwatering card.

2021 Epsom Derby hero Adayar, Bay Bridge, Point Lonsdale and Westover are some of the eyecatching names in contention to tackle the Tattersalls Gold Cup, which was won by the William Haggas-trained Alenquer last year.

Mawj (right) and Tahiyra could clash in the Irish 1,000 Guineas on Sunday Credit: Mark Cranham

Ante-post favourite Tahiyra is expected to take her chance in the 1,000 Guineas, with Mawj in line to renew rivalry following her success in the British version at Newmarket earlier this month. Electric Eyes, Meditate and Tarawa may also feature in the Group 1 event.

The Group 2 Lanwades Stud () also takes place on the Curragh's card.

The £40,000 2m4f Clarke Chase (3.55) is the feature at Uttoxeter, while Fontwell and Kelso also stage meetings as the week draws to a close.

