'He properly had a go' - connections stunned as Lockinge runner-up Chindit attempts to bite winner Modern Games

Connections of Chindit were left shocked after he attempted to bite Modern Games during the closing stages of the Group 1 Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury.

The incident occurred as the fast-finishing winner Modern Games overtook Chindit with half a furlong to go. When the eventual runner-up was passed, he stretched his neck out towards Modern Games and, while unable to bite his equine rival, his chin made contact with the winner for a moment before jockey Pat Dobbs gained control and pulled him back.

As Chindit stretched out for a bite, Modern Games's rider William Buick was moving his right hand upwards to prepare to use the whip and found himself in harm's way. He was fortunate to avoid any more significant contact, although ITV presenter Oli Bell said he could see blood on the jockey’s hand after the race.

"That's never happened to me, not that I can think of and certainly not in a race of that nature," Buick told Racing TV. "He properly had a go. Luckily nothing bad happened to the horse or jockey but it's just one of those things that you don't expect."

A Godolphin-owned horse was ironically the culprit in a similar incident in the Lockinge 21 years ago, when second Noverre lashed out at French-trained winner Keltos.

Following Dobbs's effort to straighten Chindit, he kept on all the way to the line to secure second spot.

Dobbs told Racing TV: "He's never done anything that severely before, I'm sure he'd be better chasing a horse or having something to aim at."

Trainer Richard Hannon was encouraged by the performance from Chindit, who finished one place better in the Lockinge than when third to Baaeed 12 months ago.

The five-year-old will head to the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot next and William Hill slashed his odds to 12-1 (from 25) for the meeting's opener on June 20. Later in the season, he will be campaigned in Australia with the AUS$3,000,000 (£1.6 million) Champions Mile at Flemington in the Victoria Spring Carnival among potential options.

Hannon said: "He's a different horse this year, he's much improved and he's got a middle to him. He travelled great and Pat gave him a lovely ride, maybe we suffered late on because we were right up there.

"There's one of those [Group 1s] in him, he'll go to the Queen Anne and we'll look at races in Australia which come in the autumn. He's a Group 1 horse and there's one coming his way.

"He's a Wootton Bassett and he'll make a lovely stallion one day. He's won Group 2s at two, three and four, and he's won first time out every year. He's a pleasure to have about and he's now better than ever."

Snapping out: four others to have tried their luck

Chindit was the second example of a runner attempting to bite another in Britain this month, but here are four other similar incidents in the history books…



Maisons-Laffitte, 2019

Three-year-old filly Palomba did everything to try and win, resorting to trying to bite jockey Francois-Xavier Bertras. It did not work as Bertas escaped unscathed and kept his composure to win on Lucky Lycra.



Sandown, 2017

Frankel colt Eminent was pretty talented but memorably attempted to bite rival Decorated Knight in the closing stages of the Coral-Eclipse. It made no impact on the result, though, as Eminent finished fifth.



Newbury, 2010

The Dubai Duty Free Cup had a thrilling finish, but five-year-old Sir Gerry tried dirty tactics in his attempt to get the better of Delegator. It did not work – Delegator won by a neck from Sir Gerry.



Doncaster and Ascot, 1992

A talented stayer, Arcadian Heights developed a second type of form as he tried to bite rivals not once, but twice. Luchiroverte's hind quarters was the first recipient and Drum Taps, in the 1992 Ascot Gold Cup, was the second. Arcadian Heights was forced to wear a muzzle in the Goodwood Cup.

