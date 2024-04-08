What's on this week: the Grand National takes centre stage in a week filled with quality and Classic clues

Monday

It is a quiet start ahead of a huge week and no inspection is planned for Wincanton before its six-race jumps card. Harry Cobden has one ride for his boss Paul Nicholls, Toss Of A Coin , in the 2m4f handicap hurdle (4.08 ) in his quest to become Britain's champion jump jockey.

There are also three all-weather meetings, with two coming from Lingfield and Newcastle in the afternoon before Wolverhampton takes place in the evening.

The field for Saturday's Randox Grand National will become clearer at the five-day confirmations stage. The entries for Aintree's high-class undercard, including the Mersey Novices' Hurdle, Maghull Novices' Chase and Liverpool Hurdle, will also be revealed.

Tuesday

The Flat season returns at Thirsk with a bumper eight-race card, while Hereford and Southwell offer the other action in Britain and Ireland, with fixtures at Navan and Hexham already cancelled.

It is a big day of Classic trials at Deauville in France, where high-class juvenile Ramatuelle has her first start since being beaten narrowly in the Prix Morny in the Prix Imprudence (1.30 ). Her rivals include Romantic Style for Charlie Appleby and William Buick, and the David Menuisier-trained Tamfana .

Devil's Point (centre): the Futurity Trophy runner-up tackles the Prix Djebel for David Menuisier Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Menuisier also has a notable runner in the Prix Djebel (2.40 ), a key trial for the French 2,000 Guineas, in Devil's Point . He was last seen finishing second in the Futurity Trophy at Doncaster and faces the unbeaten Lazzat .

The final fields for day one of Aintree's Grand National meeting will be confirmed, including for high-class races for the Aintree Bowl, Aintree Hurdle, 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle and Manifesto Novices' Chase.

The weights are revealed for the Scottish Grand National and Sandown's bet365 Gold Cup, as well as entries for the Chester Cup.

Wednesday

The Listed Heritage Stakes (3.15 ) is the feature contest at Leopardstown. Dermot Weld has won four of the last nine runnings and has one entry in Knight To King, who was second in the Devoy Stakes on his seasonal comeback.

The sole jumps card comes from Market Rasen, while there are three all-weather meetings at Kempton, Lingfield and Wolverhampton.

Off the track, the final fields for Aintree's second day are revealed, including for the Melling Chase, Mildmay Novices' Chase and the Topham Chase.

You will be able to access all the previews and expert tipping, including Pricewise, for day one of the Grand National meeting online from 6pm.

Thursday

The three-day Grand National meeting begins with a quality card, including four Grade 1s. The standout contest could be the Aintree Bowl (2.55 ) with Gold Cup second Gerri Colombe, last year's winner Shishkin and King George VI Chase hero Hewick on course for a thrilling clash.

Shishkin: could he win the Aintree Bowl again? Credit: Mark Cranham

The Aintree Hurdle (3.30 ) could see the Robcour-owned stars Bob Olinger and Champion Hurdle second Irish Point among the combatants, which may also include Luccia, Langer Dan and Impaire Et Passe. Sir Gino, a late absentee from the Triumph Hurdle, is the red-hot favourite for the Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle (2.20 ), while Turners one-two Grey Dawning and Ginny's Destiny could clash again in the Manifesto Novices' Chase (1.45 ).

The Grand National fences will get their first action of the week when amateur jockeys take centre stage in the Foxhunters' Chase (4.05 ), while the fixture also features the Red Rum Handicap Chase (4.40 ) and a Grade 2 mares' bumper (5.15 ).

Jumps cards from Taunton and Limerick also take place in the afternoon, with all-weather action coming from Southwell and Chelmsford.

It is a big day off the track, too, as the final 34 who will line up in this year's Grand National will be revealed. The final fields for the other races on Aintree's stellar Saturday card will also be confirmed.

Friday

The second day of the Grand National meeting is the highlight, with the Grade 1 Melling Chase (3.30 ) set to feature a high-class clash between last year's winner Pic D'Orhy and multiple Grade 1 winner Jonbon. Banbridge is also in contention for Joseph O'Brien.

Pic D'Orhy: could go for a repeat win in the Melling Chase against top-class rivals Credit: Mark Cranham

Supreme Novices' Hurdle first and second Slade Steel and Mystical Power could clash again in the Top Novices' Hurdle (2.55 ), which may also see Caldwell Potter run for the first time for Paul Nicholls. Festival winners Corbetts Cross and Chianti Classico are entered in the Mildmay Novices' Chase (1.45 ).

The other Grade 1 on the card is the Sefton Novices' Hurdle (4.40 ) in which Albert Bartlett winner Stellar Story could feature, while the professionals will get their first taste of the National fences at the meeting in the Topham Chase (4.05 ).

There is also racing from Dundalk, Sedgefield, Southwell and Leicester, but the latter must survive an 8am inspection on Tuesday with the course waterlogged in places.

From 6pm online, you will be able to read a bumper tipping and preview package for Saturday, including on the Grand National itself.

Saturday

One of the best days in the racing calendar arrives when the Randox Grand National (4.00 ) takes centre stage. A field of 34 will go to post over the famous fences.

Favourite Corach Rambler would join the greats if he became a back-to-back winner, having warmed up nicely with a fine third in the Cheltenham Gold Cup. I Am Maximus has also been a big mover in the betting and could lead a formidable Willie Mullins team.

Last year's second Vanillier bids to go one place better and 2022 hero Noble Yeats returns too. The story of the race could be if Kitty's Light secures an emotional victory for trainer Christian Williams. Nassalam, Minella Indo, Panda Boy, Delta Work and Latenightpass are also in contention.

Who will be celebrating after this year's Grand National? Credit: GROSSICK RACING

Three Grade 1s support the National on Aintree's undercard, including the Liverpool Hurdle (3.05), won last year by Sire Du Berlais. The other top-level contests are the Mersey Novices' Hurdle (1.55) and Maghull Novices' Chase (5.00).

Elsewhere, the action gets under way early, with Chelmsford hosting a morning meeting from 10am. There are two jumps meetings from Chepstow and Newcastle, while Yarmouth stages its first Flat meeting of the year in the late afternoon slot.

There is also an evening card from Wolverhampton and action from Bellewstown, with the first race at 4.20.

There is British interest internationally too, as Charlie Appleby and William Buick team up with English Rose in the Jenny Wiley Stakes (10.16 ) at Keeneland, in which they could take on the Frankie Dettori-ridden Beaute Cachee.

Sunday

It is a much quieter affair in Britain, with two jumps cards from Plumpton and Hereford. There are also two meetings in Ireland, from Bellewstown and Down Royal. The classiest action of the day is at Longchamp, which stages two Group 3 Classic trials.

