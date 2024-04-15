What's on this week: Classic clues aplenty and a Scottish National to savour as the top trainers tussle for title

Monday

Willie Mullins is odds-on to win the British trainers' title after his Grand National victory with I Am Maximus and he will show his hand on Monday as to the seriousness of his challenge when full entries for Saturday's valuable meeting at Ayr are revealed. There is £500,000 of prize-money on offer at the track on Scottish Grand National day.

On the racecourse, action returns to Windsor for the first time in 2024 with the season opener attracting some competitive fields. The clash between novice winners Imperial Guard and Jubilee Walk in the 6f handicap (8.00 ) looks the standout.

The rescheduled 2m5f Go North Final handicap hurdle (4.00 ) is the highlight at Kelso while racing also takes place at Redcar and in the evening at Kempton.

Tuesday

The Craven meeting starts at Newmarket with a competitive card. The eye is drawn to the 7f conditions stakes (3.30 ) where the Group-placed Boiling Point looks to make a winning start to his season.

Willie Mullins and Paul Townend team up with an interesting runner at Naas in Dr Eggman in the 2m3f maiden hurdle (2.40 ) while racing also comes from Ffos Las and Newcastle.

Wednesday

The Classic hopefuls hit Newmarket on Wednesday with 1,000 Guineas entrants put to the test in the Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes (3.35 ), one of six races live on ITV4.

Godolphin's unbeaten Dance Sequence looks to solidify her place as a leading contender against the likes of Matrika, Regal Jubilee and Queen Of Zafeen, who all have entries for the fillies' Classic at Newmarket on May 5.

Dance Sequence (right): the unbeaten Godolphin filly could run in the Nell Gwyn Credit: Edward Whitaker

Golden Horn kicked off his Derby and Arc winning campaign in the bet365 Feilden Stakes (2.25 ) and God's Window, for the same John and Thady Gosden yard, heads the betting for Wednesday's race. The Group 3 Earl Of Sefton (3.00 ) also features on the card.

Racing returns to Cheltenham for the first time since Gold Cup day when the Matt Hampson Foundation Silver Trophy (2.40 ) is the day's feature. Festival eyecatcher In Excelsis Deo heads the ante-post betting.

Action also takes place at Beverley and in the evening at Kempton.

Thursday

Masar, Native Trail and Master Of The Seas are among high-class Godolphin talents to emerge from the bet365 Craven Stakes (3.35 ) and Native Approach will bid to join them with a performance to match at Newmarket on the final day of the Craven meeting.

The Too Darn Hot colt looked a lovely prospect in the making when scooting clear in a Kempton maiden when last seen on Valentine's Day. His opposition could include French raider Alcantor and Eben Shaddad, while Aidan O'Brien's team looks to be headed by Cambridge.

Sprinters take centre stage in the Connaught Access Flooring Abernant Stakes (3.00 ), one of six races on ITV4, with Commanche Falls, Marshman and Shouldvebeenaring among the entries.

Cheltenham has a mares-only card on Thursday and top-class talents Dysart Enos and Golden Ace look set to star. The novices were withdrawn at Aintree last week but look likely to renew their rivalry in the 2m4½f Listed mares' novice hurdle (3.50).

Clonmel, Ripon and Chelmsford also open their doors for action.

Friday

Head west from Newmarket to Newbury in search of more Classic clues. The 1m2f novice stakes (3.12 ) in particular should prove informative with 2,800,000gns yearling Kalidasa among the entries.

The 5f maiden (1.42 ) was the starting point for Coventry winner Berkshire Shadow in 2021, so is well worth watching with a view to the season's big two-year-old races.

The Scottish National card kicks off at Ayr with the 2m4½f handicap chase (3.20 ) looking the pick of the action while jumps action also comes at Exeter and Fontwell. There is Flat action at Bath while in Ireland Ballinrobe and Limerick share the stage.

Saturday

It is Coral Scottish Grand National (3.35 ) day at Ayr and the race will be particularly interesting this season with Willie Mullins chasing the British trainers' championship. His contender Macdermott has been the subject of strong market support since the trainer's victory with I Am Maximus in the Grand National on Saturday. Paul Nicholls will take him on with classy novice Stay Away Fay.

Frankel: on an illustrious honour roll for the Greenham Credit: Edward Whitaker

A roll of honour featuring Frankel, Kingman, Muhaarar, Barney Roy, Mohaather and Perfect Power highlight how good the Greenham Stakes (2.45) is and the Watership Down Stud-sponsored Group 3 is the main race on the card at Newbury. The Dubai Duty Free Stakes (2.10) should prove informative in the fillies' division.

Action also takes place at Bangor, Limerick Thirsk, Brighton and Nottingham.

Sunday

The Sunday series is back with action coming from Musselburgh. All seven races on the card are live on ITV4.

Smart talents Porta Fortuna and Meditate have emerged from the 5f maiden at the Curragh in the last few years and Sunday's contest is definitely one to watch. The meeting also features the Listed Lester Piggott Gladness Stakes. Irish jumps action comes from Tramore.

Wincanton's season finishes with a six-race jumps card while there is also action at Stratford.

Premier meetings

Wednesday: Newmarket

Thursday: Newmarket

Saturday: Ayr and Newbury

Sunday: Musselburgh

Read more . . .

Willie Mullins staying chaser cut to 6-1 favourite from 10 for £200,000 Scottish National with race sponsors Coral

'Unbelievable' I Am Maximus storms to 2024 Grand National glory for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.