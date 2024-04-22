What's on this week: Willie Mullins pops up across Britain in build-up to trainers' title showdown at Sandown

Monday

The trainers' championship is in Willie Mullins' grasp and he looks to strengthen his hand as he sends his first runner to Ffos Las. Rath Gaul Boy will look to give the Closutton maestro his first winner in Wales in the 2m novice hurdle (1.42 ).

It is a busy final week of the jumps season in Britain with action also coming from Hexham and Kempton, while entries for the final day of the campaign at Sandown on Saturday are revealed, as well as the bet365 Gold Cup confirmations. How many and which Mullins-trained challengers head over from Ireland will be the big talking point.

Relief Rally went on to win the Super Sprint and Lowther after a debut win in the 5f fillies' novice stakes (5.20 ) at Windsor and plenty of high-potential types line up in this year's race.

Tuesday

The Derby is on the horizon and the latest batch of hopefuls head to Epsom to put their credentials on the line in the Betfred Blue Riband Trial (2.45 ). They include the Aidan O'Brien-trained Chief Little Rock and Arabic Legend. Elsewhere, the 5f handicap (2.10 ) should be a pointer to the Dash, held on Derby day.

The Blue Riband Trial takes place at Epsom on Tuesday Credit: Edward Whitaker

The two-year-old maiden (2.35 ) is the standout on Yarmouth's card as Flat racing is also staged at Gowran Park and Wolverhampton. Jumps cards come from Tipperary and Southwell.

Acceptors are revealed for the Qipco 2,000 Guineas and Qipco 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket on May 4 and May 5.

Wednesday

The Mullins' bandwagon heads to Ludlow on Wednesday with the trainer holding four entries in the opening 2m novice hurdle (2.00 ), including the 140-rated Daddy Long Legs.

Perth is also a key location in the closing stages of the season with a Listed 3m mares' chase (3.25 ) among the highlights, Mullins again could be represented with Instit while Gordon Elliott's Riviere D'Etel is also entered. High Class Hero is also an eyecatching name in the entries in the Listed 3m novice hurdle (2.55 ).

The £370,000 Cheltenham sales buy Jersey Des Brosses looks for a first win under rules for Elliott at Bellewstown in a competitive 2m1f bumper (8.14 ). That evening card is supported by jumps action at Uttoxeter and Taunton and Flat racing at Gowran Park. Catterick is on in the afternoon.

Thursday

Perth is once again the scene for the title battle with quality chasers set to clash in the 2m4f handicap chase (4.10 ), including the Paul Nicholls-trained Solo and a handful of top Mullins' chances.

Grade 1 winner Brandy Love has finished second when odds-on for her two chase starts this season but may make it third time lucky in Wexford's 2m3½f mares' beginners' chase (6.22 ), while Warwick's six-race card is not short of quality with more than 200 entries made.

Sir Dragonet was sent off as Derby favourite on just his second start after winning Tipperary's 1m4½f maiden (6.35 ) and this year his trainer Aidan O'Brien has a number of exciting hopefuls, including Blackpool, a Galileo son of three-time Group 1 winner Legatissimo.

Oisin Murphy rode four winners and three seconds from 11 rides at Beverley last season and is set to head to Yorkshire again, having already been secured to ride Dambuster in the 1m2f novice (3.20 ), a horse last seen disappointing in the Zetland Stakes last October.

Punchestown is only a week away and entries for all races on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are revealed.

Friday

Arabian Crown appears on paper to be Godolphin's leading chance of a Derby winner in 2024 and he puts his credentials on the line in the bet365 Classic Trial (3.35 ) at Sandown. The Charlie Appleby-trained colt will potentially take on a strong field, including Macduff and Portland.

Arabian Crown: could test his Derby credentials at Sandown Credit: Edward Whitaker

Globetrotting Lord North could also appear at Sandown in the bet365 Mile (3.00 ), while Desert Hero could make his first start since finishing third in the St Leger in the bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes (2.25 ).

Friday features the conclusion of Perth's three-day meeting with the 3m6½f Quinnbet Highland National (2.05 ) the highlight. Ben Pauling looks to have a strong hand in the race with Cheltenham Festival runner Bowtogreatness and Bangers And Cash entered.

At Cork there is Listed action with the Noblesse Stakes, for fillies and mares, the highlight while David Brace will bid to win his own race at Chepstow. The owner-trainer looks to land the Dunraven Bowl (7.40 ) with Gats And Co and Lookslikenowtbrian entered and, for the first time, runners trained outside Wales can run in the race.

Saturday

The jumps season comes to a riveting finish at Sandown on Saturday with a trainers' championship that could still be undecided. Mullins looks in full control after winning the Scottish Grand National, but he is still set to have big representation – potentially with leading two-mile chaser El Fabiolo in the bet365 Celebration Chase (3.00).

Away from the title tussle, Kitty's Light looks set to defend the bet365 Gold Cup (3.35 ) having finished a storming fifth in the Grand National for Christian Williams. Opposition could include Chianti Classico, Threeunderthrufive and Desertmore House for Martin Brassil.

The team behind Kitty's Light are ready for another crack at the bet365 Gold Cup Credit: GROSSICK RACING

The ITV cameras will also show the Carling King Richard III Cup (2.05) at Leicester. William Buick and William Haggas teamed up to win the race 12 months ago with Al Mubhir. A 7f handicap (2.45) at Haydock also gets the terrestrial TV treatment.

There is Group 3 action at Navan with the Salsabil Stakes acting as a potential trial for the 1,000 Guineas. The Vintage Crop Stakes is another race worth watching with Kyprios among the recent winners.

Sunday

There is £225,000 of prize-money on offer at Southwell's Premier fixture with a 2m handicap (3.40) the highlight. The contest is worth £75,000, making it one of the most illustrious races to be staged at the all-weather circuit.

Southwell is the highlight on a Flat-only day with cards at Bath and Wetherby, while in France the big race at Longchamp is the Group 1 Prix Ganay.

This week's Premier meetings

Friday: Sandown

Saturday: Sandown

Sunday: Southwell

Read more:

Monster 4,462-1 four-timer puts Willie Mullins in the ascendancy for first British title, and he ain't letting up

Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore to team up in Epsom's Blue Riband Trial after field of six declared

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.