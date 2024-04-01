What's on this week: Classic contenders begin to emerge as jump season's final month kicks off in style

Monday

Fairyhouse is the big Easter Monday meeting as April kicks off with the BoyleSports Irish Grand National (5.00 ). Willie Mullins has the favourite with Nick Rockett, who was a promising second to American Mike last time.

There is quality throughout the card with Saint Sam and Appreciate It contesting the McInerney Properties Fairyhouse Chase (4.20), Zarak The Brave heading the Rathbarry & Glenview Studs Hurdle (3.50) line-up and Givemefive representing Harry Derham in the O'Driscoll's Irish Whiskey Juvenile Hurdle (2.40).

All-weather action at Kempton is the main attraction on ITV, with the Virgin Bet-sponsored Magnolia Stakes (2.55) the highlight. Ryan Moore is back after Meydan success to partner Dubai Honour, who is racing outside Group 1 level for the first time since September 2022.

Dubai Honour (right) is in action at Kempton Credit: Edward Whitaker

Plumpton gets a rare slot on ITV with the Bob Champion Cancer Trust Sussex Champion Handicap Chase (2.25) the pick of its seven-race card. Jumps action also takes place at Huntingdon, Fakenham, Chepstow and Cork.

Redcar starts its Flat season with a seven-race card while racing also takes place at Wolverhampton.

Members' Club subscribers can read a big Flat stable tour with Aidan O'Brien at 6pm or in Tuesday's Racing Post.

Tuesday

The core part of the Flat season is on the horizon and entries are made for a number of the early highlights including the Oaks, Coronation Cup and Lockinge. Potential runners at York's Dante meeting also become clearer with entries revealed for the Duke of York, Middleton and Yorkshire Cup as well as the feature.

Jumps fans will have plenty to keep their eyes on with entries made for the Scottish Grand National, Scottish Champion Hurdle and Sandown's bet365 Gold Cup.

The live action is at Ludlow and Pontefract followed by Wolverhampton in the evening.

Our latest stable tour with Karl Burke will be available to members at 6pm.

Wednesday

Some familiar jumps horses could be taking on established Flat names in an intriguing Rhino.Bet Barry Hills Further Flight Stakes (3.40) at Nottingham. Not So Sleepy and Hansard are among the potential runners alongside the more established Flat stayers including Park Hill winner Sumo Sam, Cesarewitch third Tashkhan and the 2021 Chester Cup winner Falcon Eight.

Kempton's opening three races are packed with high-potential types including Godolphin's unraced Sahara Snow, a Sea The Stars half-sister to Wuheida, in the 1m3f fillies' novice (6.00). Flat action also takes place at Catterick.

Elsewhere, the second entry stage for Irish 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas closes as the Classic candidates are reshuffled on the eve of the new season, while members can read a stable tour with George Boughey at 6pm.

Thursday

With the jump jockeys' championship going down to the wire, Harry Cobden and Sean Bowen have already been booked for leading chances at Southwell on Thursday.

Cobden, who leads the charge, has already secured two rides including the Mel Rowley-trained Diskatek in the 2m maiden hurdle (3.35) and Bobo Mac in the 3m handicap hurdle (4.10) for Tom Symonds – who he is yet to have ridden a winner for.

Harry Cobden (left) and Sean Bowen are set for another busy week in the title race

Bowen, meanwhile, is already booked for every race bar one and has three potential rides if he decides to head to the day's other jumps meeting at Warwick.

The action in Ireland is shared between Naas in the afternoon and Clonmel in the evening while Lingfield and Wolverhampton race on the all-weather.

A stable tour with Kevin Ryan can be read by members at 6pm.

Friday

The Grand National meeting is one of the highlights of the year and entries for an action-packed first day of the meeting – which is headlined by the Bowl – are out on Friday.

It is the start of the three-day Racing Post Go North Finals Weekend, an initiative to boost prize-money at the lower levels of northern racing. Musselburgh stages the first day with four £30,000 races on the evening card.

There is other jumps action at Wetherby, Fontwell and Wexford and all-weather racing at Lingfield and Dundalk.

Saturday

The ITV cameras are back at Kempton for a competitive all-weather card. The Virgin Bet Snowdrop Fillies' Stakes (2.05), a race won by future top-level winner Nazeef in recent years, is the highlight. The two three-year-old mile conditions race could provide some Classic clues.

Kelso has four races on ITV with the Premier racing card centred around the £100,000 Herring Queen Series Final Mares' Novices' Handicap Hurdle (4.10).

Kelso: hosts a Premier raceday on Saturday Credit: John Grossick Racing

The Tote Alleged Stakes (4.05) is the Group 3 offering at the Curragh. Crypto Force, not seen since landing the Beresford Stakes in 2022, is among the entries as well as Al Riffa, who was less than a length behind Ace Impact at Deauville in August.

Chelmsford has its Kentucky Derby qualifier night with the mile conditions stakes (7.30) giving connections their chance to take a step closer to Churchill Downs.

Other jumps action is at Uttoxeter and Stratford while entries for the second day of the Grand National meeting are revealed at lunchtime.

Impressive Kempton winner Il Est Francais could have his first start since bolting up in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase in the Grade 2 Prix Murat at Auteuil.

Sunday

Classic trials are the order of the day with Leopardstown staging its 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas trial. Of the colts, Poetic Flare was the last to go onto Guineas glory at Newmarket in 2021, while a year later Leopardstown winner Homeless Songs went on to follow up in the Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh.

The Ballysax Stakes is another must-watch on the card, a race won by Harzand, Rekindling, Broome and Bolshoi Ballet in the past decade.

Bath kicks off its season with a record prize-money offering at the track across its seven races. Jump racing takes place at Carlisle, where the Racing Post Go North Finals Weekend concludes, Exeter and Downpatrick.

Racing returns to Longchamp, where the David Menuisier-trained Sunway is among the entries for the Prix La Force.

Premier meetings

Saturday April 6 Kelso and Kempton

Sunday April 7 Bath

Read more . . .

Fairyhouse punter has Easter weekend to remember after winning €330,000 from €20 each-way treble

'It was a huge performance' - Jade De Grugy impresses Willie Mullins as she lands Grade 1 Honeysuckle Mares' Novice Hurdle

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.