What's on this week: Classic clues aplenty as Chester and Lingfield take centre stage

Monday

Racing returns to Worcester on Monday with a competitive eight-race card and it signals the start of its summer jumps season, with the Cazoo Novices' Hurdle () the first qualifier for the track's novice series final, which continues to grow in popularity.

Action also takes place in Britain at Ayr and Southwell in the afternoon and in the evening at Newcastle and Windsor, where the 1m2f maiden stakes () could well be worth watching. Deauville Legend won the contest last season before going on to win the Great Voltigeur and finish fourth in the Melbourne Cup.

In Ireland, Roscommon's meeting has been cancelled due to waterlogging.

We will also know the final fields for day one of Chester's May meeting, including the Chester Vase () and Cheshire Oaks ().

Off the track, Tom Segal provides his best bets for next month's Betfred Derby and Oaks in his Epsom Pricewise.

Tuesday

The Norfolk National () is the highlight on Fakenham's six-race card, with last year's winner Tommie Beau back for more as he bids for a fourth course win.

There is also an eight-race card from Ffos Las in the afternoon, as well as all-weather action from Lingfield, before evening fixtures at Ludlow and Newcastle.

In France, there is a notable Prix du Jockey Club trial at Chantilly with the Prix de Guiche (). It was won by superstar Vadeni last year, who followed up in the Jockey Club, and last year's winning connections the Aga Khan, Jean-Claude Rouget and Christophe Soumillon are represented by Rajapour.

Off the track, the latest confirmations stage for the Coronation Cup at Epsom on June 2 takes place, and Roodee king Franny Norton gives his thoughts in our Chester course guide.

Wednesday

Chester's May meeting kicks off and the opening day is all about Classic clues with trials for the Derby and Oaks taking place.

It has been ten years since a winner of the Boodles Chester Vase () has gone on to Epsom glory, although Chester runner-up Wings Of Eagles did strike in 2017. Aidan O'Brien looks to have a strong hand with Gooloogong, Adelaide River and the unbeaten Continuous all possible runners.

Frankie Dettori is already booked to ride Arrest, who was second at the highest level on his final start last season for John and Thady Gosden.

Frankie Detorri: 2,000 Guineas winner could ride Arrest in the Chester Vase Credit: Edward Whitaker

Savethelastdance, who is 9-1 for the Oaks, is seemingly poised for her Classic trial in the Weatherbys Digital Solutions Cheshire Oaks ().

Wednesday has plenty in store for jumps fans with action at Kelso, Fontwell and Newton Abbot, which features on ITV4. Gowran Park and Kempton host additional Flat action.

Thursday

Top-class talents descend on the Roodee for day two at Chester in the tote.co.uk Bet £5 Get £20 Ormonde Stakes (), with Changingoftheguard one of the more interesting entries. He won at the meeting last season and went on to strike in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot, but has not raced since. His potential opposition could include Hamish and Max Vega.

Flaxman Stables' Circus Maximus won the Boodles Dee Stakes () in 2019 before going on to win three times at Group 1 level and the owner-breeders are set to have an interesting representative with Wood Ditton winner Passenger.

Jumps action comes from Huntingdon and Clonmel, supported by racing at Southwell, with one race from there on ITV4 alongside Chester. The evening racing takes place at Thirsk and Chelmsford.

Friday

Chester's three-day May meeting comes to an end with the historic Chester Cup (). Ante-post favourite Novel Legend - an easy winner at Newbury on his last start - needs six more horses to come out to be guaranteed a run.

The Group 2 Huxley Stakes () is the best supporting act and could attract a top-class type in Point Lonsdale, who made a winning comeback in the Alleged Stakes at the Curragh last month. Last year's winner Solid Stone and Foxes Tales could be among his rivals.

Ascot stages a seven-race card, with the opening 7f handicap () featuring alongside Chester on ITV4, while there are three evening Flat meetings from Nottingham, Ripon and Wolverhampton. The sole jumps fixture comes from Market Rasen takes place in the afternoon.

Saturday

The Classic clues trail heads to Lingfield for their marquee Flat card of the season, with the Derby Trial (3.35), and Oaks Trial (3.00).

Entries for both races will be revealed on Monday. Anthony Van Dyck completed the Lingfield Derby Trial and Derby double in 2019, while Adayar was beaten in the race in 2021 before winning at Epsom.

Adayar: Derby winner ran in Lingfield's trial before the big one at Epsom two years ago Credit: Edward Whitaker

The new jumps season steps up a gear with the Swinton Handicap Hurdle at Haydock on a rare mixed card in Britain that also features the Listed Spring Trophy (3.50).

Ascot, which hosts the ultra-competitive Victoria Cup (2.40), Nottingham and Leicester complete the Flat action, while there are jumps fixtures from Hexham and Warwick.

York's first big meeting is around the corner and on Friday confirmations and supplementary entries are made for the Dante Stakes, a key trial for the Derby.

Sunday

Classic action takes place at Longchamp with the Emirates Poule D'Essai Des Poulains and Poule D'Essai Des Pouliches, the French 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas.

Charlie Appleby struck in the Poulains last year with Modern Games and Slipofthepen could be an interesting runner this for John and Thady Gosden in the royal colours.

The Skybet Sunday Series heads to Hamilton and will be broadcast live on ITV4, while there are jumps fixtures from Ludlow and Plumpton.

