'He was perfect' - Adayar 7-2 for Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot after stylish return

Adayar made a winning comeback when easily accounting for his rivals in the rescheduled bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes at Newmarket.

The 2021 Derby winner had an interrupted campaign last year, but made a perfect return when galloping clear under William Buick, with nearest market rival Anmaat finishing second.

The Charlie Appleby-trained five-year-old, who also won the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes in 2021, was cut to 9-2 (from 7) for the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot with Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook.

"They've gone a great job with him over the winter," Buick said. "Last year he only had two runs and this was meant to be at Sandown last week, but he was perfect today. It was a lovely stepping stone for the rest of the season.

"He's in everything, but the Prince of Wales's will come under strong consideration."

Adayar (blue) storms clear of his rivals in the Gordon Richards Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

Adayar finished in front of Anmaat by two-and-a-half lengths, with fellow Godolphin-owned Highland Avenue, who acted as pacemaker, a half-length back in third.

The son of Frankel only raced twice last season due to a setback from a respiratory infection, winning a conditions contest at Doncaster before finishing runner-up in the Champion Stakes at Ascot.

Appleby confirmed he will return to the Berkshire track for the royal meeting on his next start.

"I'm delighted. You always like to see those good horses win with authority," he said. "The ground out there was sticky and he got tired, but there should be a nice bit of progression for the Prince of Wales's Stakes, and he'll head straight there.

"Thankfully with Hurricane Lane getting back on track now I'll look to the Coronation Cup with him. It was always our aim for the first half of the year to get a one-mile two-furlong Group 1 around Adayar's neck, which looks more promising now."

