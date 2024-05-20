What's on this week: Britain's richest evening meeting takes centre stage before Irish Guineas weekend

Monday

Robert Havlin is fresh from Group 1 success at Newmarket and heads to Windsor on Monday for three rides, the pick of which could be beautifully-bred newcomer Fight For You in the maiden fillies' stakes (6.10 ).

River Seine is another to note after an encouraging second on her debut two weeks ago and after winner Mountain Breeze backed up the form on Saturday, she is primed to go one better in Carlisle's opener (6.30 ).

Afternoon meetings at Redcar and Newton Abbot complete the offerings in Britain alongside a Flat card at Roscommon.

Group action can be found further afield, with France staging the Prix Corrida (2.50 ) at Saint-Cloud and Futurity Stakes runner-up Devil's Point set for the German 2,000 Guineas (4.35 ) at Cologne.

Tuesday

Well-known chasers Back On The Lash and Mole Court revert to hurdles for a 3m1f handicap (7.40 ) on Huntingdon's evening card.

Jump racing is also held at Hexham and Punchestown, where the the smartly bred Martinstown , a brother to Group 1 winner Free Wind, makes his first start over hurdles (1.55 ) since moving from Ballydoyle.

Mole Court (near): will return to hurdles at Huntingdon on Tuesday Credit: John Grossick

Flat racing comes from Nottingham and Brighton, while at Cork's meeting Aidan O'Brien fields just one runner in the notable newcomer Alfred Tennyson (4.50 ).

There are also plenty of big-race pointers away from the track, with acceptances for the Betfred Derby alongside entries for the Wokingham and Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot and the July Cup at Newmarket.

Wednesday

The Listed Rothesay Stakes (3.20 ) is staged at Ayr and may feature the popular Sparks Fly , who racked up a remarkable eight wins last year including Listed success in France, while Kelpie Grey could bid for a four-timer on the undercard (3.50 ).

A Royal Ascot contender is likely to emerge in Yarmouth's 6f novice stakes (4.00 ), with course scorer Benevento and well-bred debutants Age Of Gold and Brandywine Falls among the possible runners.

Evening Flat racing comes from Gowran and Kempton while jumps fixtures are held at Warwick and Southwell, where former Caldwell prospect Aviation could make his debut (7.10 ) for Lucy Wadham.

Thursday

One of the most popular and valuable evening meetings on the Flat calendar is staged at Sandown and the Brigadier Gerard Stakes (7.37 ) is the highlight of the card.

While the prestigious Group 3 contest – won in recent years by Hukum, Bay Bridge and Lord North – will be without its star attraction in King Of Steel, there is still plenty of intrigue with Ryan Moore set to ride course winner Okeechobee against Bahrain Triple Crown winner Isle Of Jura .

Trueshan , Trawlerman and Caius Chorister are among the Gold Cup hopefuls to be entered for the preceding Henry II Stakes (7.07 ), while the Listed National Stakes (6.37 ) and Heron Stakes (8.12 ) could throw up future stars.

Okeechobee: course winner set to contest the Brigadier Gerard Stakes Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Before the evening's excitement there are Flat fixtures at Lingfield and Catterick, while Dan Skelton could saddle some promising novice hurdlers in the opener at Market Rasen.

Jump racing also takes place at Limerick and all-weather action comes from Chelmsford.

Friday

The Festival Stakes (3.35) offers £60,000 and a chance at black type at Goodwood. Doha, the blue-blooded daughter of Sea The Stars and Treve, could also feature on the card in the 1m4f handicap (3.00) after winning well on her last start as a three-year-old.

Haydock opens its doors for a two-day meeting and kicks off with a Listed contest in the Cecil Frail Stakes (4.20 ), where Ellen Chaloner 1-2 Unequal Love and Funny Story could clash once more.

The Tattersalls Irish Guineas festival get underway at the Curragh and the track hosts the Emerald Mile Handicap (7.20 ), with last year's winner Rahmi entered to defend his crown.

More Flat racing comes from Bath and Pontefract alongside a sole jumps fixture at Hereford.

Saturday

A chance for Classic glory is on the line as a field of top-class three-year-olds line up in the Irish 2,000 Guineas (3.40 ) at the Curragh.

Notable Speech will not make the trip to Ireland but the Newmarket Guineas form could be defended by Rosallion and Haatem , who finished second and third for Richard Hannon.

Aidan O'Brien is seeking his first Group 1 success of the season and has a host of runners to choose from, with last year's Royal Ascot winner River Tiber and Breeders' Cup star Unquestionable among his possible selections.

Unquestionable: could line up in the Irish 2,000 Guineas Credit: Caroline Norris

The 6f Greenlands Stakes (2.30 ) features on the undercard but sprinters will also be in action at Haydock for the Temple Stakes (1.50 ), where last year's Group 1 winners Live In The Dream and Regional feature among the entries. The fixture also includes the Group 2 Sandy Lane Stakes (2.25), a race set to feature the return of dual Group 1-winning sprinter Vandeek ,

The Bronte Cup (3.20) is held at York alongside Listed action at Goodwood – the Height Of Fashion Stakes (2.05) and Cocked Hat Stakes (3.45) – and the Cathedral Stakes (7.00) at Salisbury in the evening.

Windsor, Chester and Cartmel complete the roster while confirmations for the Oaks and the Coronation Cup are also revealed for Epsom contests on May 31.

Sunday

Attention turns to the fillies at the Curragh as the Irish 1,000 Guineas (3.45 ) takes centre stage. Opera Singer could seek to confirm her star potential on her first start this year after a setback ruled her out of Newmarket.

Porta Fortuna could be her main rival after finishing second to Elmalka at Newmarket, but Paddy Twomey could be well placed for a first Classic success with potential runners Purple Lily and the unbeaten A Lilac Rolla .

The final day of the Curragh festival could also mark the return of Auguste Rodin in the Tattersalls Gold Cup (3.10 ), which O'Brien claimed last year with Luxembourg. The Group 1 contest is preceded by the Lanwades Stud Stakes (2.30 ).

Auguste Rodin: needs to bounce back from disappointment in Meydan Credit: Edward Whitaker

Jump racing dominates affairs in Britain, with action at Kelso, Fontwell and Uttoxeter, which features the Class 2 Clarke Chase handicap (3.35).

Godolphin may be absent from the weekend's Classics but their attention will be on Sha Tin, where Charlie Appleby's Sheema Classic winner Rebel's Romance makes his first Hong Kong start in the Champions & Chater Cup.

Premier meetings

Saturday: Haydock and Goodwood

Read these next:

Roger Varian reveals he no longer has horses owned by Amo Racing after King Of Steel departure

A Group horse in a handicap, more Johnson Houghton joy and mixed signals for Derby hope - three things we learned this week

'She has been working extremely well' - filly bought to raise money for Graham Lee set for Redcar debut on Monday

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.