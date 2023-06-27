'We still can't believe it' - Brodie Hampson heaps praise on husband Archie Watson's yard as winning run continues

Archie Watson's fantastic run of form continued as Let Her Loose made all for victory in the 1m4f amateurs' handicap under the trainer's wife Brodie Hampson.

The daughter of Mukhadram shaped well at Haydock last time and Hampson was confident she would improve for that run, her first outing since January.

"She's such a big filly so was always going to come forward plenty for her effort at Haydock," the winning rider told Sky Sports Racing. "I was worried about the ground and the track given her size, but she's done well and won it cosily enough.

"I've been quite lucky really as last week I had a winner who was allowed to dictate up front, and the same has happened here. I am really pleased with her."

Hampson was also full of praise for her husband's Lambourn yard, which came away from last week's Royal Ascot meeting with three winners.

"I'm so proud of the team," she said. "I thought when Army Ethos got beat a neck in the Coventry that was our winner gone, but Bradsell won the King's Stand and it just rolled on from there. We still can't believe it, the team deserve a massive well done, they truly are brilliant.

"We haven't celebrated just yet but we are going up to Newcastle this week and have a meal planned, so we can celebrate then."

Hat-trick for Roy

Victory in the mile handicap for track specialist Rivas Rob Roy made it three course wins from his last three starts for the John Gallagher-trained gelding.

The eight-year-old has raced at the seaside venue 20 times, registering four victories and five seconds.

