'I hope we can keep kicking on' - Validated provides trainer Joseph Parr with second winner in as many days
- 1st2Validatedfav11/4
- 2nd8Remoji15/2
- 3rd4Havana Forcefav11/4
Joseph Parr enjoyed across-the-card back-to-back winners in less than 24 hours when Validated made an impressive yard debut in the 7f maiden.
Parr scored with Tennessee Gold at Kempton on Wednesday night and was immediately back in the winner's enclosure with the three-year-old. Having failed to win in four starts for Sir Mark Prescott, he struck for his new trainer with a four-and-a-quarter-length success.
"We've always thought he would be a nice horse since we got him," Parr said. "He looks a picture and I was thinking of going for a novice contest next as it would've been a free hit, but his handicap mark might be affected now.
"It's two in a small space of time at different courses, which is pretty fun to do! They're running well at the moment. We're looking for better quality and hopefully our last two winners are nice horses. I hope we can keep kicking on."
Parr could not double up with favourite Mc's Wag in the concluding 5½f handicap, which was won by Hannah's Return. She ended a 63-day wait for a winner for trainer Gary Brown.
Course specialist strikes
Voodoo Ray continued his excellent track record with a fine success in the 7f handicap under Tom Queally.
The three quarter-length victory was his fourth at the Sussex venue and his second course-and-distance win.
Off the cold list
Scott Dixon took his name off the cold list with his first winner in 24 days when A Pint Of Bear landed the opening 6f handicap.
Published on 9 May 2024inReports
Last updated 17:57, 9 May 2024
- Chester: Ballydoyle 'swinging into gear' as Point Lonsdale Ormonde victory completes big-race double
- 200-1 stunner at Gowran Park becomes joint-third longest-priced winner trained in Ireland
- 'Fear kept me on' - Jack Hogan rides remarkable winner after saddle slips and irons lost in dramatic finish
- Dee Stakes: Capulet enters Derby equation after Ryan Moore masterclass from the front
- Kelso: 'It's grand to come over here' - JJ Slevin warms up for big Saturday ride with victory on Lily Du Berlais in feature
