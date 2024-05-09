'I hope we can keep kicking on' - Validated provides trainer Joseph Parr with second winner in as many days

Joseph Parr enjoyed across-the-card back-to-back winners in less than 24 hours when Validated made an impressive yard debut in the 7f maiden.

Parr scored with Tennessee Gold at Kempton on Wednesday night and was immediately back in the winner's enclosure with the three-year-old. Having failed to win in four starts for Sir Mark Prescott, he struck for his new trainer with a four-and-a-quarter-length success.

"We've always thought he would be a nice horse since we got him," Parr said. "He looks a picture and I was thinking of going for a novice contest next as it would've been a free hit, but his handicap mark might be affected now.

"It's two in a small space of time at different courses, which is pretty fun to do! They're running well at the moment. We're looking for better quality and hopefully our last two winners are nice horses. I hope we can keep kicking on."

Parr could not double up with favourite Mc's Wag in the concluding 5½f handicap, which was won by Hannah's Return. She ended a 63-day wait for a winner for trainer Gary Brown.

Course specialist strikes

Voodoo Ray continued his excellent track record with a fine success in the 7f handicap under Tom Queally.

The three quarter-length victory was his fourth at the Sussex venue and his second course-and-distance win.

Off the cold list

Scott Dixon took his name off the cold list with his first winner in 24 days when A Pint Of Bear landed the opening 6f handicap.

