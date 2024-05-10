'I think she's pretty special' - Miss Rascal 7-1 for Queen Mary after stylish success

Miss Rascal was hailed as "pretty special" by joint-trainer Oliver Cole after an easy victory in the 5f fillies' maiden that booked her ticket to Royal Ascot.

The daughter of Havana Gold is set to run in the Queen Mary next month, for which Unibet make her a 7-1 chance.

Charlie and Julia Rosier's exciting prospect was a major eyecatcher on her debut at Newmarket, coming home strongly to finish sixth after blowing the start, but there was no such issue this time as she made all under Tom Marquand to win unchallenged.

Cole, whose fellow joint-trainer and father Paul won the Queen Mary in 1996 with Dance Parade, told Sky Sports Racing: "I thought she was unlucky not to win at Newmarket. She got left in the stalls and had to make up seven lengths but got beaten two and three-quarter lengths.

"She's always gone very, very well at home. We've got another very nice one called Arran and he's a great gauge for the others. I think she's pretty special.

"She's a typical Havana Gold, quite strong and compact, and she's grown up a lot. Tom said he had to give her a reminder to carry on with it so she can learn for the Queen Mary.

"I think she'll get further but the jockey recommended five furlongs, so it's the sensible thing to do."

