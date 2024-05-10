Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race1 Min
18:10 DownpatrickHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race1 Min
18:10 DownpatrickHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
14:20 Ascot

'I think she's pretty special' - Miss Rascal 7-1 for Queen Mary after stylish success

Miss Rascal: off the mark at Ascot on Friday
Miss Rascal: off the mark at Ascot on FridayCredit: Alex Davidson / Getty Images
Play6 ran
14:20 Ascot5f Flat, Maiden
Distance: 5fClass: 2
  • 1st
    Silk
    2Miss Rascal
    fav5/6
  • 2nd
    Silk
    6Naana's Diamond
    4/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    7Dolce Vitta
    9/2

Miss Rascal was hailed as "pretty special" by joint-trainer Oliver Cole after an easy victory in the 5f fillies' maiden that booked her ticket to Royal Ascot. 

The daughter of Havana Gold is set to run in the Queen Mary next month, for which Unibet make her a 7-1 chance. 

Charlie and Julia Rosier's exciting prospect was a major eyecatcher on her debut at Newmarket, coming home strongly to finish sixth after blowing the start, but there was no such issue this time as she made all under Tom Marquand to win unchallenged.

Cole, whose fellow joint-trainer and father Paul won the Queen Mary in 1996 with Dance Parade, told Sky Sports Racing: "I thought she was unlucky not to win at Newmarket. She got left in the stalls and had to make up seven lengths but got beaten two and three-quarter lengths.

"She's always gone very, very well at home. We've got another very nice one called Arran and he's a great gauge for the others. I think she's pretty special.

"She's a typical Havana Gold, quite strong and compact, and she's grown up a lot. Tom said he had to give her a reminder to carry on with it so she can learn for the Queen Mary.

"I think she'll get further but the jockey recommended five furlongs, so it's the sensible thing to do."

Read this next:

Hugo Palmer praises 'great ride' from Harry Davies as Zoffee goes one better in Chester Cup

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.

James StevensWest Country correspondent

Published on 10 May 2024inReports

Last updated 17:45, 10 May 2024

iconCopy
14:20 AscotPlay
Juddmonte British EBF Restricted Maiden Fillies' Stakes (Bands B-D) (EBF Restricted Qualifier) (GBB)6 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    2Miss Rascal
    fav5/6
  • 2nd
    Silk
    6Naana's Diamond
    4/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    7Dolce Vitta
    9/2
more inReports
more inBetting offers
more inReports
more inBetting offers