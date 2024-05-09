Ballydoyle 'swinging into gear' as Point Lonsdale Ormonde victory completes big-race double

When you've got the world's best jockey on your side, you won't stay down for long.

Aidan O'Brien's slow start to the season in Britain's major races had extended to the opening day of Chester's May meeting but with a huge helping hand from Ryan Moore, the pendulum swung on day two.

Just over half an hour after Moore had stolen the Dee Stakes from the front on Capulet, he again showed he has no peers at this quirky track with a tactical masterclass on Point Lonsdale in the Tote-sponsored Ormonde Stakes.

Happy to sit off the pace this time, Moore switched his mount to the inside rail passing the stands for the first time and that is where he stayed until swinging off the home bend.

Once the admirably versatile Point Lonsdale, who won last year's Huxley Stakes here, saw daylight, he charged clear for an uncontested six-and-a-half-length success.

"We know he's a class rider – he always has been," said Coolmore's Paul Smith.

Point Lonsdale is cheered home by the Chester crowd Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Praise was also reserved for the 13-8 favourite, who is now a five-time Group winner at distances ranging from seven furlongs and a mile and five and a half furlongs.

"He's such a versatile horse, you could do anything with him," said Smith. "You could step him up and run him in the Gold Cup, you could drop him back and run in something like the Coronation Cup."

O'Brien's St Nicholas Abbey was the last horse to do the Ormonde-Coronation Cup double in 2011 and Point Lonsdale was cut to 12-1 (from 16) by Paddy Power to follow suit.

Looking further ahead, Smith said: "There's no doubt he could run in the Gold Cup. The way he stepped up and hit the line hard, he'll do what you tell him to do. We'll make a plan in a couple of weeks' time."

On a gloriously sunny day when the outlook was much brighter for the Ballydoyle-Coolmore axis, Smith added: "I think we're swinging into gear."

Fortune favours Brave

Never So Brave had the misfortune of bumping into subsequent Group 1 winners Ancient Wisdom and Vandeek on his two starts last year, but it has been a different story this term.

The Saeed Suhail-owned colt has provided Sir Michael Stoute with his two winners in 2024, having backed up last month's Thirsk win with another comfortable success in the 7½f handicap under Ryan Moore.

Never So Brave cruises to victory at Chester Credit: Edward Whitaker

Better races now lie in wait, with Royal Ascot among the possible options for the son of No Nay Never.

The owner's racing manager Philip Robinson said: "He showed some nice form last year and he's come out this year and practically won as he liked at Thirsk.

"He's just kept progressing and this was a step up to find out whether we're still going in the right direction and he's done everything he was asked to do.

"It's difficult to say how high he'll go but he did that quite nicely and if he got the mile you'd like to think he'd be a Britannia horse."

Job well done

An aversion to the stalls is one trait you do not want in a runner at Chester, which made the success of Democracy Dilemma all the more satisfying for connections.

The Robert Cowell-trained four-year-old was sent off 11-4 favourite for the 5f handicap from stall two, despite being withdrawn at Bath last month after getting upset in the stalls.

Democracy Dilemma (second right) gets up in a tight finish to the 5f handicap Credit: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

The work that went in at home proved a masterstroke as Tom Marquand got his mount up on the line in a three-way finish.

"He had some problems with the gates last time and Jake Launchbury and Craig Witheford have done a fantastic job getting that sorted," said Marquand.

"Chester is a place where you can't miss a beat, so it's a job well done by Robert and the team. When you have that plum draw here you don't want to be giving it away. It was a big help and he's a pretty talented horse – everything came together."

On her A game

The 6f two-year-old maiden panned out perfectly for Clifford Lee on once-raced Teej A , who had the prime draw in stall one and pounced in the straight to score by just over two lengths.

"You couldn't expect a plan to go any better," the jockey said. "She jumped well and sat in behind and the cutaway definitely helped.

"She was very green and babyish first time. She sharpened up for that run and the six furlongs helped. I hope she'll keep progressing."

Read this next:

Capulet enters Derby equation after Ryan Moore masterclass from the front in Dee Stakes

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.