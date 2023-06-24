'We knew we had something under the bonnet' - Saint Lawrence completes superb week for Archie Watson and Hollie Doyle

Saint Lawrence capped off a superb Royal Ascot for Archie Watson after he made a successful stable debut to provide the Lambourn trainer with a third winner of the meeting.

Hollie Doyle had already ridden Bradsell to Group 1 glory in the King’s Stand on Tuesday and helped Rhythm N Hooves take the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Friday for Watson and she successfully combined with the trainer again in the 6f handicap.

“He went through the field like a knife through butter,” Doyle said after scoring by a length from Apollo One aboard the 22-1 shot. “He jumped okay and the pace was strong and I didn't want to get there too soon. It's just great to see him back to form, he's got a lot of ability and all credit to Archie again because it's some training performance.

“We've had three winners and it's been unbelievable. I'm absolutely loving it, things are going great.”

Saint Lawrence’s last win had been in the Listed Denford Stakes at Newbury during his juvenile campaign in 2020 and he finished 18th in a Newmarket handicap on his final start for Roger Varian last month. Watson gave credit to owner-breeder John Deer, who moved the five-year-old son of Al Kazeem to Lambourn from Newmarket.

“I was very fortunate that Mr Deer thought a change of scenery might just suit him after his last run,” he said. "Hollie’s given him an an excellent ride and he’s a very talented sprinter. He’s been leading Bradsell in his work so we kind of knew we had something under the bonnet.”

Saint Lawrence was sixth behind Nature Strip in last year’s King Stand at this meeting and Watson added: “He obviously suited a race like this, you’ve got races like the Stewards’ Cup but we would definitely be looking at Stakes races elsewhere.”

Watson had trained two Royal Ascot winners before this year’s meeting but surpassed that tally in the space of five days, with only Aidan O’Brien and John and Thady Gosden sending out more.

“All week we’ve had mainly 16 to 20-1 shots and they’ve all been running very good races,” Watson said. “To get three winners is just a dream really. It doesn’t happen to yards like us.

“Hollie and I have grown together, she came to me when she lost her claim and I was only a couple of years in. We’ve done everything together and built up. I’m so pleased that I can give her the rides and winners she deserves.”

