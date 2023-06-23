'We've progressed together' - Doyle and Watson team up to land Palace of Holyroodhouse with Rhythm N Hooves

Hollie Doyle and Archie Watson’s relationship has flourished over the years and the pair enjoyed more Royal Ascot success when Rhythm N Hooves left it late to strike in the Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes.

Having teamed up for Group 1 glory with Bradsell in the King’s Stand on Tuesday, the duo enjoyed their second winner of this year’s royal meeting when denying the Clive Cox-trained Kerdos by a neck.

Speaking to ITV Racing, Doyle said: "It’s a great result for the yard and the horses are absolutely on fire. Thankfully I’m in the driving position, but it’s all down to Archie because he places them so well and they’re in top form.

"I was lucky to get that association with Archie when I lost my claim. We have progressed together and it’s gone from strength to strength."

Doyle, who is now the leading female rider at this year’s meeting, added: "I’m really lucky as I’ve come here the last three years and had winners.

"I come every year underplaying it, just hoping that if I get a winner it’s a bonus as I don’t want to set myself up for disappointment."

Rhythm N Hooves runs in the white silks and purple cap of the Cool Silk Partnership, spearheaded by Peter and Karin Swann, and Watson was delighted to repay them with a big-race winner.

He said: "It was nice enough and I was waiting to see if there was a bing-bong but I’m grateful to Peter and Karin, who have shown their faith in us and sent us some lovely horses.

"It’s great for the whole team and it was a chuck at the dartboard in a competitive handicap. We’ve brought a good team here this week and we’ve had two winners and they’ve all run well."

Conquistador finished third for George Boughey, while the David Evans-trained Radio Goo Goo was fourth. The 5-1 favourite Jer Batt was back in 12th.

Read these next:

'She was by far the best filly' - Tahiyra crowned queen in Coronation after stewards' inquiry scare

'I thought he'd blown it' - Shaquille defies dreadful start to land extraordinary Group 1 win

Sharpen up for Royal Ascot and get 50% off Racing Post Members' Club

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.