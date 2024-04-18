'Master' Kevin Ryan strikes again in Abernant with 33-1 Washington Heights

Kevin Ryan became the leading trainer in the Group 3 Abernant Stakes over its 55-year history when Washington Heights made all to spring a 33-1 surprise under Tom Eaves.

The North Yorkshire trainer recorded his fifth win, all since 2014, as the four-year-old held on well coming out of the Dip to withstand the late surges of Mill Stream and Spycatcher.

More members of the successful Hambleton Racing syndicate were on the Rowley Mile than had been present for his previous assignment – and with good reason.

Cosmo Charlton, syndicate organiser, said: "We took him to Sweden at the end of last year when three or four members went over and he won a Listed race. This is a much bigger deal and it's great that so many of them are here to see it. Kevin is a master with these sprinters and told us he had improved over the winter, so this was no surprise despite his odds."

Washington Heights could be on his travels again as he has an entry in Ireland next month. Charlton added: "He's in the Greenlands Stakes at the Curragh and also the Duke of York Stakes at York, so there's plenty to look forward to."

Wonder of Ward

Woodhay Wonder covered her purchase price of 26,000gns when winning sales races on the July course and Rowley Mile last year and added another £25,770 to the kitty after overcoming bottomweight Trefor in the 6f handicap.

Purchaser Matt Coleman was flanked by her breeder Michael Swinburn in the winner's enclosure and a return to the Rowley Mile could be on the cards at the Guineas festival for the Tom Ward-trained filly.

Woodhay Wonder (Tom Marquand) wins the bet365 Handicap Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Coleman said: "Tom Ward said she hadn't been showing much at home but Tom Marquand said she just went like the wind. She has black type from last year but we'll look to win a Listed race with her this year. The Ellen Chaloner Stakes on 2,000 Guineas day looks an obvious race. She was bought as a fun horse last year and this is just a very nice bonus."

Victory roll

Godolphin won the 1m2f confined novice stakes for the fifth time in its seven-year history when Endless Victory justified strong support to deny Salamanca close home in a competitive contest.

The best known of the previous winners from the Charlie Appleby stable was subsequent St Leger runner-up New London and the Betfred Derby entry has the size and scope to follow suit.

The even-money chance was never far off the pace set by Salamanca and could well head to a Derby trial next.

The view from the July course as Woodhay Wonder wins the bet365 Handicap Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Appleby said: "The race turned into a bit of a dash, so he's done well to get up as we think he'll get further. We could look at something like the Lingfield Derby Trial."

Appleby was completing a double after First Conquest had bagged the Wood Ditton Stakes by a nose from Lead Artist.

Burke on the board

Karl Burke brought some of his choicest stock to gallop at the track on Wednesday and hit the board on this card when Poet Master justified favouritism in the 7f handicap.

The 100-30 chance defied a high draw to score tidily under Sam James, who said the four-year-old could tackle Pattern company next. He said: "He's got a lot of potential and feels if he'll get a mile no problem. I think there's a Listed race at Haydock he could go for next."

Read this next:

'Rosallion works superior to this fellow' - Richard Hannon's 2,000 Guineas hand boosted by Haatem's emphatic Craven win

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.