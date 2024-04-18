Haatem enters 2,000 Guineas picture after streaking to brilliant Craven victory for Richard Hannon

Haatem thrust himself into the 2,000 Guineas picture when storming to an impressive success in the Craven Stakes under Sean Levey.

Winner of the Group 2 Vintage Stakes as a juvenile, the son of Phoenix Of Spain thrived upped in trip to a mile and pulled well clear of his rivals in the final furlong.

The Richard Hannon-trained three-year was cut to 20-1 (from 100) by Betfair Sportsbook and Paddy Power for next month's 2,000 Guineas over the same course and distance. He is 25-1 (from 66) with Coral for the opening Classic of the year.

"He's quite a big chap, but has such a good mind and didn't miss a dance last year," Levey told ITV Racing. "That was very professional and we were hoping for a performance like that. He works with decent horses at home but keeps a few cards under his sleeve. You've got to be impressed with that.

"I thought he had good form last year and he did win the Vintage. He's never been a slouch by any means and he picked up nicely all the way to the line."

Haatem, who raced nine times as a two-year-old, was beaten a combined 15 lengths in two starts behind red-hot 2,000 Guineas favourite City Of Troy in the Superlative Stakes and the Dewhurst. He could now form part of a strong Newmarket team for Hannon against the Ballydoyle star, alongside Group 1 winner Rosallion.

Hannon said: "He's a good horse, and you have to be to win a Craven like that. I said to Sean he'd get the trip very well. You can't say that was an average performance, as he looked pretty good there. What he's done today makes his price for the Guineas look a little bit generous."

Eben Shaddad was three and a half lengths back in second, ahead of Sons And Lovers in third. Leading fancies Native Approach and Alcantor were keen early on and faded to finish fifth and sixth.

Qipco 2,000 Guineas (May 4, Newmarket)

Coral: 4-6 City Of Troy, 5 Rosallion, 10 Notable Speech, 12 Ghostwriter, 14 Alyanaabi, Ancient Wisdom, Night Raider, 16 Henry Longfellow, River Tiber, Task Force, 25 Al Musmak, Haatem, Iberian, Johannes Brahms, Unquestionable, 33 bar

