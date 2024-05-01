Coltrane bounces back to form to deny the fast-finishing Caius Chorister and follow up last year's win in Group 3 Sagaro Stakes

Coltrane recorded back-to-back wins in the Group 3 Sagaro Stakes at Ascot under Oisin Murphy.

Andrew Balding applied cheekpieces to the seven-year-old, who had been winless in three starts since landing last year’s Group 2 Lonsdale Cup at York, for the first time.

Coltrane was the only stayer in the five-runner line-up who had been seen in 2024 and he bounced back from finishing 12th of 15 in the Dubai Gold Cup to deny the fast-finishing Caius Chorister.

After recording his third victory at the Berkshire venue, Coltrane was cut to 14-1 (from 20) for next month’s Ascot Gold Cup, the Group 1 in which he chased home Courage Mon Ami last season.

Coltrane is already a winner at the royal meeting courtesy of his Ascot Stakes success in 2022 and will head straight to the Gold Cup on June 20.

“We did the same last year, he ran a stellar race in the Gold Cup so we’ll try and do the same thing,” Balding told Sky Sports Racing.

“I’m thrilled and relieved because he put in a couple of, for him, quite lacklustre performances so it was always a bit of a concern whether the fire was still there but I think it certainly is.”

Coltrane (left) denies Caius Chorister in the Sagaro Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

Coltrane held on by a head from the 11-1 rank outsider Caius Chorister, who performed with huge credit for David Menuisier on her first attempt at the two-mile trip, with fellow five-year-old and 2-1 favourite Sweet William third on his seasonal debut.

“He was probably in front longer than Oisin really wanted to be but he was so brave at the end,” said Balding. “He’s a star. It’s why we train horses to come across one like him, year after year he’s producing.”

Coltrane reversed the form of his last two encounters with Trueshan, who gave 7lb to his rivals and matched last year’s fourth in the race.

Murphy, who rode Coltrane to finish last of five in the Doncaster Cup and fifth in the Long Distance Cup before the Meydan disappointment, said: “It’s a wonderful performance to get him back after Dubai.

“The cheekpieces clearly gave him some spark because he travelled well. He really took hold of the bridle.

“He wasn’t electric in the straight because the pace was a bit stronger last year but he still has all the ability.”

Quickthorn was last of the five on his reappearance and on the prospect of going one better than last year with Coltrane in the Gold Cup, Murphy added: “It’s going to be a hard race to win with the likes of Kyprios and some of these may well be back there but it’s the race everyone wants to win.”

Read this next:



Who remains in contention for the 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket this weekend?

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.