'This means the world to us' - Kia Joorabchian celebrates first Royal Ascot winner with 150-1 Valiant Force

Kia Joorabchian has been a disruptor since his full-blooded re-entry into racing four years ago, and no-one was left in any doubt about his disruptive potential moments after Valiant Force’s victory in the Norfolk Stakes.

“Woah, we’ve broken our duck, we’ve broken our duck. Yeah!,” came the roars from the upper levels of the grandstand as Joorabchian and his entourage came to terms with a first winner at the royal meeting.

The cacophony was exaggerated by the near silence at Ascot with Valiant Force returning at the spectacular price of 150-1. Such a price seemed only appropriate for an operation that has generated numerous headlines in recent seasons.

Whether it is his switching of horses from trainer to trainer, his plans to build a $1 billion stable of horses underpinned by cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFT), or his stated intention to upend how younger people engage with the sport via the metaverse and virtual reality gaming, Joorabchian has not been an understated presence in racing these last few seasons.

Back slaps, hugs and congratulations poured Joorabchian’s way as he went to meet his triumphant two-year-old, with trainer Adrian Murray and Robson Aguiar, a key adviser to Joorabchian and joint-owner alongside Roger and Rachael O’Callaghan of Tally-Ho Stud, also receiving significant praise.

“This means the world to us,” Joorabchian said. “The guys have worked so, so hard for this. They wake up at 4am every day and they work all day long – for them this is so deserved. I just don’t have the words right now, and that’s rare for me!”

Rossa Ryan celebrates after victory on Valiant Force in the Norfolk Stakes Credit: Mark Cranham

Joorabchian said he took particular pleasure in his first Royal Ascot success coming in the Norfolk Stakes. Last year, he had been left frustrated when his runners finished second and third in the race, with one, Crispy Cat, badly impeded by the winning ride on The Ridler. A subsequent appeal failed to get the decision overturned.

“For this to happen in the Norfolk Stakes too, which is the race we suffered from such cruel interference last year, also means a lot to us,” Joorabchian said. “We work all year round for days like this.

“We really did [think we would have a winner today]. When I woke up this morning I spoke to Robson and he said ‘we’re going to win today’ and I said to him that I felt that way too. I just didn’t know which horse it would be.”

With Joorabchian’s retained jockey Kevin Stott partnering Thunder Blue, the ride on Valiant Force went to Rossa Ryan. Until last year, Ryan had been retained by Joorabchian, only for the two to separate in the aftermath of Ryan using a post-race television interview to say he no longer held the position – to the apparent surprise of his employer.

Ryan was embraced by the jubilant Joorabchian, with the owner stating the jockey “is part of the team and always will be – he knows that”.

Ryan said: “He's got the job done and to be still associated with Amo Racing is a big part for me. To get Kia his first Royal Ascot winner is redemption for defeat last year. To be fair to the lads, they were confident he would run a big race.”

For Joorabchian, Valiant Force enabled him to celebrate a win on the big stage for the first time after a string of narrow misses – his colours have previously been carried to second in races such as the Gold Cup and the Derby, including with King Of Steel at Epsom this year.

The success also offered some return for Joorabchian on an investment in the sport that runs well into eight figures – and that is without considering the amount the owner has put into bankrolling his NFT and virtual reality gaming projects – albeit a little more confidence in Valiant Force could have helped the bottom line.

“My son, Max, said to me that he keeps hearing me muttering ‘second, second, second’ but I can stop that now," Joorabchian said. "I don’t really bet on my horses anymore, but I do have the same amount on every runner and at the end of the year I see where I’m at. I think the £50 I had on him did a good job today.”

