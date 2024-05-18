'It looks like he could be very nice' - Harrington has Royal Ascot plans for unbeaten Birdman

Jessica Harrington was quick to nominate the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot as Birdman 's next target after he made it two from two in the Listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Yeats Stakes.

The winning distance was a length and a quarter but the 9-4 shot was probably value for more than that as Shane Foley looked to have matters under control once hitting the front two furlongs from home.

Bellezza held on for second, with 8-11 favourite Gasper De Lemos managing only third after making much of the running.

Birdman has already been gelded, so a crack at the Irish Derby is out of the question, but Royal Ascot isn't and the son of Free Eagle looks sure to be a leading fancy for the Queen's Vase on this evidence.

Harrington has now trained 18 winners since the start of May, while this was Foley's 15th victory in 13 days. It's fair to say the Moone machine is in perfect working order.

Harrington said: "It looks like he could be very nice. It was a lovely run and it was great to see. It was only the second run of his life and we're delighted with him.

"He'll go for the Queen's Vase at Ascot now, that's the plan. We thought he would take the jump in class in his stride and that's what he's done. He goes on good ground and would go on quicker ground too. He's a great big baby and he's only a frame of a horse. He's still a work in progress."

Sturlasson ‘spectacular’

Another with Royal Ascot ambitions is Sturlasson, who turned the 5f maiden into a rout. The 15-2 shot flew into an early lead and never came back on the way to a three-length victory over Desert Power.

Trainer Kieran Cotter said: "His work during the week was spectacular. He skipped along there and he loved it. It was a real professional performance and I'm delighted. The lads are saying they might go for the Palace of Holyroodhouse Handicap at Royal Ascot on the Friday."

Big double for Lee

Billy Lee moved on to 20 winners for the season thanks to a 71-1 double. Sounds Like A Plan was backed from a morning price of 11-1 into 5-1 at the off and obliged in decisive fashion in the opening 6f maiden on debut, and looks very smart.

Trainer Andy Oliver said: "He had done everything we asked him at home but we never pushed him. I'm delighted with that performance. There is the Marble Hill next week, but it might be a bit quick to come back. He's been entered in the Railway Stakes, so we'll see."

Lee completed his double on 11-1 chance Amazon Lady in the 5f handicap for trainer Willie McCreery, who said: "I think she loves that quicker ground, she skipped along and was in a lovely rhythm the whole way. She's probably three weeks in foal now to New Bay, so that helped her.

"I've never seen her as relaxed, she looked fantastic and is thriving this year. She's a big mare and just took her time to come to hand."

