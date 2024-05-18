Harry Charlton boosts Beckhampton's ace record in London Gold Cup with 'proper horse' King's Gambit - and Royal Ascot is next

Harry Charlton proved a chip off the family block as he added his name to the roll of honour for the Trade Nation London Gold Cup, a race his father Roger won on four occasions before handing the reins at Beckhampton to his son at the end of last season.

Charlton snr landed the 1m2f handicap with Time Test, Headman, Imperial Aviator and stable favourite Al Kazeem, who went on to win at the highest level, and his son is hopeful King's Gambit has the ability to make his mark at Group level.

"When you do that off a handicap mark of 93, it's hard to argue that you're not pretty good," said the winning trainer. "I'd say around 80 per cent of the previous winners of this race are stallions now and it's a proper race. We always thought he was a proper horse but he was exceptionally raw last season."

After discussing with winning rider William Buick, booked for the ride fully six days in advance, Charlton said the next stop would be Royal Ascot.

"William said the Hampton Court would be his sort of race and that's where Time Test went after this," he added. "If he improves again we dare to dream and hopefully it's Royal Ascot next. This has been a big race in Dad's career so it feels good."

Elite performance

Elite Status rocketed into contention for next month's Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot with an all-the-way success in the Listed Highclere Castle Gin Carnarvon Stakes.

Not only visually impressive, the substantial son of Havana Grey impressed clock watchers with his winning time and was immediately cut to 6-1 (from 33) with Coral for the Commonwealth.

A Group 3 winner at two and third when sent off favourite for the Norfolk Stakes, Elite Status always had the physical presence to improve at three and rider Clifford Lee felt he was sitting on a stronger model this season.

Elite Status: a dominant winner of the Carnarvon Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

"He's had the winter to mentally and physically strengthen up," said Lee. "He's been working really well at home and feels stronger. He's a big horse with a big stride and the plan was to let him use it.

"He quickened up nicely and, although he was idling a bit in front, when he sensed another horse coming he found a bit more. I was impressed with him."

Up for the Cup

The Melbourne Cup beckons for Middle Earth but not before a tilt at some of the riches on offer in Britain over the summer after last season's Melrose winner returned to action with a bang in the Group 3 Sky Sports Racing Aston Park Stakes.

Top Australian-based trainer Ciaron Maher joined Qatar Racing as joint-owner of Middle Earth this month and joint-trainer John Gosden confirmed Australia's biggest race is the ultimate plan after Middle Earth sneaked up King Of Conquest's inner to score by a nose.

"The Melbourne Cup is the plan," said Gosden. "We can run him a couple more times here and then aim for Australia. The Hardwicke would be the most likely place to go [next] but we won't over-race him.

"He hated the ground in last season's St Leger, it was too loose, so if they get one of those downpours in Melbourne you might as well stay in the hotel."

Diamond proves a gem



Diamond Rain followed in the esteemed hoofprints of Sea Of Class, Eshaada, Nashwa and Warm Heart by winning the Listed Haras de Bouquetot Fillies' Trial to take her record to two wins from two starts.

By far the biggest filly in the field, Diamond Rain holds an entry in the Group 1 Juddmonte Irish Oaks at the Curragh on July 20, a race Sea Of Class won after scoring at Newbury on her second start in 2018.

"It was a lovely performance," said winning rider William Buick. "It was a slightly messy race but she did get a lead which was nice and she's stepped up again. This is more of her trip and she doesn't feel like she's anywhere near the finished article. She has a few options and we'll see where she goes next."

