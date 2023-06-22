'It's unbelievable!' - Royal Ascot king Frankie Dettori wins on final Gold Cup ride aboard Courage Mon Ami

Frankie Dettori enjoyed a memorable ninth Gold Cup success on his final ride in the race aboard the John and Thady Gosden-trained Courage Mon Ami.

The rider, who is to retire at the end of the season, pushed the unbeaten son of Frankel out to defeat Coltrane and land the biggest prize at Royal Ascot.

It was a second victory for Dettori at this year's meeting following success aboard Gregory – for the same Wathnan Racing ownership – in the Queen's Vase on Wednesday.

"It's unbelievable," said Dettori. "I thought it was a bridge too far from handicaps to a Group 1 but it was the perfect race. This is what it's all about.

"I thought he [Coltrane] was going to come back and in fairness my horse is still a baby but when the other horse did come back he picked up again."

The John and Thady Gosden-trained Courage Mon Ami was recording his fourth success having successfully negotiated a step up in class and grade.

He is the first winner of the Gold Cup for the Gosden yard since Stradivarius completed a hat-trick in 2020.

John Gosden said: "We didn't know if he'd stay – you can't practice two and a half miles at home – but Frankie stayed cool, kept him in the dark down on the inside and saved every inch. I saw he went to go outside in the straight and they all said no, go back in, but luckily he managed to wriggle through.

"It's a great ride for Frankie and it crowns his week."

Emotions for Gosden and Dettori were very different 12 months ago as, after the defeat of Stradivarius, the trainer blamed his jockey for "overcomplicating" the ride. He finished an unlucky third behind Kyprios.

The comments led to a short break of the successful Gosden-Dettori combination before the parties teamed up again a few months later.

Gosden added: "We had one argument in 30 years but we patched it all up after five days and won Group 1s straight away in Deauville. We had a disagreement, that's fine and that's professional but we kicked on with life. Look at the result here."

The 2021 winner Subjectivist finished back in third with Emily Dickinson in fourth.

