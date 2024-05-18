Fortune doesn't favour the favourites as Audience runs away with the Lockinge
"Well, whoops," said Thady Gosden to Cheveley Park's Chris Richardson, beautifully surmising the mood shortly after watching their second string and apparent pacemaker Audience run away with the Lockinge.
You see, this was not really supposed to happen. The Group 1 had been billed as one of the season's first real heavyweight clashes between the yard's Inspiral, a six-time Group 1 winner last seen scoring at the Breeders' Cup, and Big Rock, also making his seasonal reappearance after a frankly ludicrous success in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes in October.
It is not so much that they were beaten. It is that neither came remotely close to threatening the 22-1 winner, who was ultimately kept in training to be a lead horse for Inspiral and runs in the same Cheveley Park silks. The winner could hardly have been more impressive, making all after racing in splendid isolation.
Reports
