Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:15 DoncasterHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:15 DoncasterHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reports
premium

Fortune doesn't favour the favourites as Audience runs away with the Lockinge

Audience: upset the odds to land the Lockinge Stakes
Audience: upset the odds to land the Lockinge StakesCredit: Alan Crowhurst

"Well, whoops," said Thady Gosden to Cheveley Park's Chris Richardson, beautifully surmising the mood shortly after watching their second string and apparent pacemaker Audience run away with the Lockinge.

You see, this was not really supposed to happen. The Group 1 had been billed as one of the season's first real heavyweight clashes between the yard's Inspiral, a six-time Group 1 winner last seen scoring at the Breeders' Cup, and Big Rock, also making his seasonal reappearance after a frankly ludicrous success in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes in October.

It is not so much that they were beaten. It is that neither came remotely close to threatening the 22-1 winner, who was ultimately kept in training to be a lead horse for Inspiral and runs in the same Cheveley Park silks. The winner could hardly have been more impressive, making all after racing in splendid isolation.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Jonathan HardingReporter

inReports

iconCopy
more inReports
more inBetting offers
more inReports
more inBetting offers