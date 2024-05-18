Paul Nolan continues hot run with easy win of impressive Kiltealy Park

Paul Nolan saddled his fourth winner in eight days when Kiltealy Park landed the 2m4f mares' handicap hurdle with a convincing performance under Sean Flanagan.

The Grade 1-winning County Wexford trainer enjoyed a double at Cork last Saturday with Palamon and Maxi Mac Gold and added another success when Jasmine De Cotte won at Kilbeggan on Friday.

The five-year-old Kiltealy Park travelled strongest before taking it up at the second-last and soon stretched ten lengths clear of Pana To Milan.

However, Nolan was out of luck with his two runners in the 3m handicap hurdle, as his 5-2 favourite Tranquil Sea managed only third and Western Zara pulled up.

The race was won by the Philip Rothwell-trained Plain Or Battered , who responded generously to the urgings of his rider Conor Owens to get back up on the run-in to beat Cloudy Fountain by three-quarters of a length. It was a fifth victory for the 7lb claimer.

Deal done

Dreal Deal , a high-profile horse when with his former trainer Ronan McNally, beat the 10-11 favourite Magic Tricks in the 2m novice chase. It was his second success since joining John McConnell.

