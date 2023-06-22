487-1! Norfolk winner Valiant Force returns biggest Betfair SP of any winner in Royal Ascot history

In winning the Group 2 Norfolk Stakes at a whopping 150-1, Valiant Force matched the biggest starting price (SP) returned at the royal meeting and the biggest-price returned in a British or Irish Group race.

The 150-1 record for both was previously held by the Clive Cox-trained Nando Parrado, who won the 2020 Coventry Stakes at the same price.

The Group record is since the Pattern was created in 1971. Before that, Theodore won the 1822 St Leger at 200-1.

Two other horses have won at the royal meeting at three-figure prices, with Flashmans Papers and Fox Chapel landing the 2008 Windsor Castle and 1990 Britannia Stakes at odds of 100-1.

Valiant Force was sent off at a Betfair SP of 488 (487-1). While He Knows No Fear won a Leopardstown maiden at the maximum Betfair SP of 1,000 (999-1) back in 2020, the bookmaker reported it was the biggest Betfair SP at Royal Ascot.

The Tote Exacta, a bet in which punters have to correctly select the first two finishers, paid a staggering £5,369.60 for every £1 staked thanks in no small part to the second-placed Malc returning an SP of 66-1.

