'The Super Sprint is the obvious target' - Eve Johnson Houghton eyeing valuable pot after Pont Neuf downs 1,000,000gns buy

Eve Johnson Houghton is eyeing the Weatherbys Super Sprint for Pont Neuf after he denied Chaldean’s half-sister Kassaya in the 5f novice.

Gelded before his winning debut at Kempton in April, when he played up in the preliminaries but was still able to show plenty on the track, the juvenile defied a penalty to beat the 1,000,000gns Juddmonte filly by three-quarters of a length.



Pont Neuf extended his unbeaten run to two and Johnson Houghton is now considering the £250,000 Super Sprint at Newbury on July 20.

"It's the obvious target for him," she said. "He’s talented but a little bit quirky, so we need to manage him. It’s difficult to give away a penalty but experience probably helped him on this ground."

On the improve

Kyle Of Lochalsh looks to have more to offer for Hughie Morrison after producing a dominant display in the feature 1m6f City Bowl Handicap.

Ridden by Billy Loughnane, the four-year-old travelled powerfully and pulled six and a half lengths clear from 7-2 favourite Pawapuri. It was his third victory over this distance and fourth overall career success for the yard.

"Hughie was a bit worried about the ground but he managed to get the job done nicely," Loughnane told Racing TV. "Considering he handles this ground it could open up some options for him. I think he could climb through the ranks."

Surprise victory

The Jonathan Portman-trained Thunderous Love caused a 25-1 shock when landing the 6f handicap under apprentice Olivia Tubb.

The three-year-old daughter of Lightning Spear finished two and three-quarters clear of Revenue to break her maiden at the sixth attempt.

Read this next:

'I'm still pinching myself' - emerging talent Ben Smith still on a high after riding first winner since Aintree festival

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.