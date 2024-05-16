'I'm still pinching myself' - emerging talent Ben Smith still on a high after riding first winner since Aintree festival

Ben Smith had to wait until the turn of the year to ride his first winner last season but the upwardly mobile jockey put his name on the board nice and early this term with victory aboard Just Dottie in the 2m mares' handicap hurdle.

The 7lb claimer was riding just his fifth winner when scoring at last month's Aintree's Grand National meeting aboard El Jefe, who was taken out of the feature 2m handicap hurdle won by Mack The Man here, and secured his first success since on Just Dottie.

"I'm still pinching myself a bit to be honest," Smith said. "I keep trying to remind myself of Aintree because it's one of those things that doesn't feel like it's real even though it's a month ago now.

"We'll just enjoy every single win. We've got a nice team for the summer, it's not massive but they should all be quite competitive, and hopefully we'll keep the ball rolling."

The seven-year-old, trained by Ben's dad Mike, was winning for just the second time under rules, with her sole other victory coming in this race last year off a 1lb lower mark.

Talking to Racing TV, the jockey added: "I'm very happy that we've got her to win it for the second time running. She's done everything right again today. When I've asked her to pick up between the last two she really has and she's gone away and won quite nicely."

Double delight

Micky Hammond enjoyed a double on the card thanks to victories for Medieval Gold in the opening 2m maiden hurdle and Singapore Trip in the 2m4f handicap hurdle.

Read this next:

'He should keep progressing' - Cruden helps keep the good times rolling for Jessica Harrington and Shane Foley

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.