Test Of Love defies penalty in style to leave Sir Mark Prescott pondering next move

It is not often Sir Mark Prescott is left embarrassed, but that was the case following the mile handicap won in smooth style by Test Of Love .

The three-year-old broke his maiden in style at Salisbury on Saturday and was an even easier winner here, making stylish headway from the rear before streaking six and a half lengths clear of Wait And Hope. His rider Luke Morris had time for a leisurely look behind in the closing stages.

The 11-10 favourite made light work of his 6lb penalty and looks an improving sort for Middleham Park Racing, but their representative Tim Palin explained how the wily Prescott did not foresee such a result.

"Rather surprisingly, Sir Mark doesn't have a grand master plan," he said. "The handicapper reacted on Tuesday, which took us out of a race he had in mind at Goodwood, and I don't think he saw the winning distance being what it was today.

"We didn't really dovetail the next step in so we've got a slightly embarrassed Sir Mark on our hands. I don't think he saw such an authoritative win coming.

"Maybe it was the ground or the fast pace, but it was a thrilling victory and we had a number of owners there so it was great he could complete a double.

"There's a mile-and-a-quarter race at Haydock he could go for, but I'm not sure we want to go that far yet."

Nobody's somebody

Ain't Nobody made a stylish debut against experienced types in the 5f novice and looks a juvenile to follow for Kevin Ryan.

