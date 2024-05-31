'Special filly' Jacquelina continues rampant handicap rise with storming success

Jacquelina defied a double penalty in sensational style to take her May winning tally to four.

The mare, who won off a mark of 54 at Windsor towards the start of the month before scoring again twice at Brighton, raced prominently under Grace McEntee in the 5f handicap and soon stormed clear for a comprehensive three-and-a-half-length victory as 5-4 favourite.

"I can't believe the amount this filly's improved," the winning rider told Sky Sports Racing. "It's kind of by default that she has because she ran on the heavy ground at Windsor and we didn't think she'd like it, but since she's run on soft ground she's just improved.

"To go and win like that today under a double penalty was pretty impressive. I wake up at about 8st 6lb and this saddle is about 2st! She's got an entry at Hamilton on Thursday but there's also a couple of options at Thirsk for her."

The five-year-old did not register her first success until last year but is now doing her owner Trevor Johnson proud.

McEntee added: "She's a dream, very straightforward, and I'm delighted for the owner as he named her after his wife, who passed away, so she's a special filly."

Royal winner

The King and Queen's Treasure was out of luck in the Oaks but Gilded Water gave the owners an impressive winner in division one of the 1m2f maiden. His half-brother Circle Of Fire won the Group 1 Sydney Cup over two miles in April and he looks a fine prospect.

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.