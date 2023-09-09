'That will leave him in a very good place' - Aidan O'Brien reacts after Classic hope Diego Velazquez squeezes home in Group 2

Diego Velazquez remained unbeaten for Aidan O'Brien in the Group 2 KPMG Champions Juvenile Stakes but it was not all straightforward, with the 8-15 favourite taking his time to win a protracted battle with stablemate Capulet up the Leopardstown straight.

The Frankel colt, who put in an impressive display on his debut at the Curragh albeit with signs of greenness, again showed plenty of inexperience here when Ryan Moore asked him to pick up.

He was under a full drive early in the straight in second place but chipped away at Seamie Heffernan's lead on Capulet and edged to the front with 100 yards to go before pulling half a length clear.

Dual Derby winner Auguste Rodin won this contest last year before going on to land the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster and Diego Velazquez is set to follow an identical path.

O'Brien said: "We liked the second horse a lot and we knew we needed something to take Diego Velazquez and stretch him a little bit. Ryan [Moore] was delighted. He said he had to catch hold of him and make him learn. He's still a baby and we were surprised the first day he ran at the Curragh how babyish he was as he never took hold of the bridle.

"Today he was green as well but a lot better. We think that race will leave him in a very good place.

"I'd imagine he'll go to Doncaster. We think he'll step up loads from today. We did it with Auguste Rodin last year but we knew this horse had to learn a lot more than Auguste Rodin did when coming here."

Broadhurst provided O'Brien and Moore with a four-timer on the card as he followed up Diego Velazquez, the Irish Champion Stakes win of Auguste Rodin, and Adelaide River's Group 3 success by landing the concluding 7½f handicap.

Rose blooms for Lupini

Kitty Rose gave Natalia Lupini her first stakes winner in the opening race of the Irish Champions Festival when storming two and a half lengths clear in the Listed Ballylinch Stud Irish EBF Ingabelle Stakes.

The 3-1 shot made a winning debut at Naas a fortnight ago and took the step up in class in her stride, racing with plenty of enthusiasm early under Billy Lee before she settled in second, tracking the 13-8 favourite Content.

It became clear Kitty Rose was gaining the upper hand approaching the final two furlongs and she found another gear to pull away for a dominant win.

Dreams of a Classic contender for Lupini's Banbridge stable next year are far from fanciful and Lupini was suitably impressed.

Kitty Rose and jockey Billy Lee after winning the Ingabelle Stakes Credit: CAROLINE NORRIS

She said: "We always thought we had a nice filly on our hands. She won impressively at Naas and was impressive again today. When she picks up, she just keeps galloping and she’s very honest.

"The lads were looking at the 1,000 Guineas. Next year she'll be a stronger filly and won’t have any problems with a mile. It’s a great achievement for everyone in the yard and the owners as well."

When asked if Kitty Rose was the best she had trained, Lupini said: "She is actually! We’ll see how she comes out of this race and talk to the owners. We'd like to give her a bit of time over the winter as she’s a big filly and will benefit from a winter break."

Flight takes off for Tudhope

The British got off the mark for the weekend when Flight Plan galloped to a length-and-a-quarter success in the Group 2 Dullingham Park Stakes.

The Karl Burke-trained three-year-old never saw another rival under an enterprising ride from Danny Tudhope and settled matters with an injection of pace in the straight. Buckaroo gave gallant chase in second but never looked like overhauling the 15-2 shot.

The race continues to be a happy hunting ground for British trainers, who have landed seven of the last ten editions, and it was Tudhope's third success in the mile contest.

Read these next:

'It never really felt in any real doubt' - dual Derby hero Auguste Rodin back to his best in Irish Champion

Chris Hayes shines on 'ruthlessly tough and genuine' Tahiyra as she conquers elders in Matron Stakes

Regional claims Sprint Cup glory as favourite Shaquille finishes last

Arc and Champion Stakes under consideration for Bay Bridge after 'very impressive' September Stakes win

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.