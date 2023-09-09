Arc and Champion Stakes under consideration for Bay Bridge after 'very impressive' September Stakes win

The Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe or the Qipco Champion Stakes are the two races on the table for Bay Bridge , who bounced back from a disappointing run at Royal Ascot to land the Group 3 Unibet September Stakes.

Off since finishing fifth of six in the Prince of Wales's Stakes, Bay Bridge looked in immaculate condition under the Sunbury sunshine and took the step up to a mile and a half in his considerable stride to open up the possibility of heading to Longchamp for the Arc on October 1.

The Champion Stakes at Ascot on October 21, in which Bay Bridge secured his first Group 1 success last season, is the other race in contention but winning trainer Sir Michael Stoute was in no rush to commit to a firm target at this stage.

"We were unsure [about the trip] so we've ticked that box and that's a real big plus," said Stoute. "He was very impressive and I liked the way he did it. We can go a mile and a half on that evidence, so we've got options and we don't have to make our minds up yet."

Asked if a soft-ground Arc would be in Bay Bridge's favour, the trainer added: "I think he just needs the ground good and no faster but it doesn't have to be soft. They're both [the Arc and the Champion Stakes] on the table."

Paddy Power trimmed Bay Bridge's odds for a repeat win in the Champion stakes to 7-1 (from 10), while adjusting his odds to 20-1 (from 33) for the Arc.

Winning rider Richard Kingscote said the three-and-three-quarter length victory over Candleford felt as smooth as it had looked.

"He's a beautiful horse and it was nice to see him finish his race off over a mile and a half," said Kingscote. "He's been enthusiastic in his races this year but after having a few runs the freshness is out of him and he was good. I don't think you have to stay at that trip but it opens up options for connections. I have no preference but I'd love to win an Arc."

Beckett stars again

Starlust put his experience to good use to edge out runner-up Seven Questions in a tight finish to the Group 3 Unibet Sirenia Stakes.

Having been beaten in nurseries on his fourth and fifth starts, Starlust took an unconventional route into Group company but it seemed like he knew exactly where the winning line was under Hector Crouch.

"It's always nice to win a Group race," said in-form winning trainer Ralph Beckett. "This wasn't my idea, it was Jim Hay's racing manager Alex Cole. It was his suggestion to run here and he was bang on."

Beckett is well stocked in the juvenile division with the likes of Middle Park entries Task Force and King's Gamble, but while Starlust does not hold any Group 1 entries at present, he is entered in the Group 2 Mill Reef Stakes on September 23.

"That race comes quite quick but we'll see," added Beckett, who along with Crouch completed a double on the card when Circuit Breaker ran out a comfortable winner of the 2m handicap.

Helm Rock cashes in

Helm Rock took his earnings in the last ten days to £67,002 as he followed up victory in the Racing League by scooping the final of the Unibet London Mile Series.

Daniel Kubler, who trains the winner in partnership with his wife Claire, was a little concerned that Helm Rock's win in the Racing League at Newcastle might have weakened his prospect of landing the £41,232 on offer to the winner at Kempton but Helm Rock was hearing none of it as he registered a cosy success over 7-2 favourite Kathab.

"We only ran in the Racing League because the race looked winnable," said Kubler. "The plan had been to come here and we did think the races were a bit close together but that's almost £70,000 he's won in ten days."

Helm Rock was the most expensive yearling the Kublers had ever purchased when going to 92,000gns in 2019 but his latest victory ensured his career earnings now trump his purchase price.

"Prize-money is always good," added Kubler. "It just makes it so much easier. The Sunday Series, Racing League and all of those initiatives are good for horses at this level."

