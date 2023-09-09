'It never really felt in any real doubt' - dual Derby hero Auguste Rodin 10-1 for Arc after Irish Champion win

Auguste Rodin re-established himself as the best of the Classic generation with a courageous return to form in the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore.

The Deep Impact colt flopped in the King George following his Derby double at Epsom and the Curragh but looked better than ever when moving into Saturday's star-studded highlight with his usual class before holding off stablemate Luxembourg and a fast-finishing Nashwa to justify 11-4 favouritism. King Of Steel was not far behind in fourth.

Auguste Rodin was positioned prominently behind stablemates Point Lonsdale and Luxembourg and was always doing enough under a smart tactical ride. It was a 12th victory in the race for O'Brien, with Moore recording his fifth win in the race.

Moore told Racing TV: "It's very satisfying for him to come back and prove how good he is. He was excellent at Epsom and maybe wasn't quite as good in the Irish Derby. I think he might've just been feeling it the last day but Aidan has got him back.

"Cantering to the start he felt in a real good place and floated around there. He's a very well balanced horse, a beautiful mover, and it never really felt in any real doubt. I'm delighted with him. It's a fantastic job to get him back, he's beaten some proven Group 1 horses there so it's satisfying."

Paddy Power halved Auguste Rodin to 10-1 for the Arc in October, while he also has an entry the Champion Stakes at Ascot later next month.

O'Brien said: "We're delighted with him, he's a beautiful mover and easy-cruising horse. I couldn't be happier with him.

"His action is so slick and so much went wrong for him at Ascot; he's obviously not a soft-ground horse.

"You'd say you wouldn't go to the Arc on soft ground, but if it came up nice ground you'd be delighted. The lads love the Breeders' Cup though and you know you're going to get fast ground at Santa Anita, so that's a strong possibility."

