Joe Tizzard stable favourite Copperhead ends 1,548 day drought as Freddie Gingell enjoys first double under rules

Joe Tizzard yard favourite Copperhead ended a four-year wait for a victory in the 3m1½f handicap chase, recording his first win since the 2020 Reynoldstown, as Freddie Gingell enjoyed his first double under rules.

The ten-year-old had been hugely disappointing since landing that Grade 2 novice chase by 17 lengths at Ascot, but he performed well throughout last season and was rewarded on his 21st attempt since that last win.

He stayed on bravely to defeat Northern Poet by two and a half lengths under Gingell, who also guided Toothless to better fortunes in the 2m3½f handicap chase. The Paul Nicholls-trained six-year-old had finished second in his last three races, but proved way too good here in striking by 22 lengths.

Tizzard, who is also the jockey's uncle, said: "That's a nice start to the season for Freddie. He's had a double pointing, but that's his first under rules.

"It's great seeing Copperhead win, he's a yard favourite. It was good perseverance from the owners, but he's been consistent. The handicapper gave him a chance and he deserved to get his head in front again.

"He has the odd bad run, but hasn't been out of the frame for a while and it's nice to see him win."

Back to form

Tronador , a winner at the 2021 Grand National meeting for Gordon Elliott, made his first start for Olly Murphy a triumphant one when fending off his better-fancied stablemate Ilanz in the 2m4½f handicap hurdle under Lewis Saunders.

