'All the pressure was on this filly'' - Tahiyra too good in Matron Stakes as Dermot Weld’s star claims her fourth Group 1

The Aga Khan's brilliant three-year-old Tahiyra brushed off a two-month absence and a first meeting with older fillies and mares to run away with the Coolmore America 'Justify' Matron Stakes under a cool steer from Chris Hayes.

From his inside draw in stall four Hayes was able to work a passage around the home turn and had clear sailing as he set off in pursuit of Just Beautiful.

Tahiyra picked up impressively and ran all the way to the line to score her fourth career Group 1 victory at odds of 5-6, in doing so providing Dermot Weld with a first Matron success since Emulous in 2011, while Rogue Millennium ran on to snatch second from Just Beautiful.

Weld praised Hayes for "keeping it simple" aboard the daughter of Siyouni, who was adding victory to those in the Moyglare Stud Stakes, the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas and the Coronation Stakes.

"No matter how many Group 1s in life you’re fortunate enough to win, that will always go down as a special one because all the pressure was on this filly," said Weld. "She’s won the [Irish] Guineas, she’s won at Royal Ascot. Some of the other fillies she’s been beating have fallen by the wayside but she keeps winning.

Chris Hayes celebrates after Tahiyra's victory in the Matron Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann

"She was eight to ten kilos heavier today than when she won at Royal Ascot and I was just very happy when I saw Chris cruising there on the outside. I said just take your time and gradually get there. That’s just what he did."

Several firms cut Tahiyra for the Qipco Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot but Weld's first thought was to look towards Santa Anita and the Breeders' Cup, which this year falls just two weeks after Champions Day.

"I take it one day at a time and we’ll see how she comes out of the race," said Weld. "Obviously the Breeders’ Cup has to be a possibility. A decision will be made whether she stays in training next year. There’s lots to look forward to."

Paddy Power cut Tahiyra to 5-1 (from 8) for the Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Turf, while introducing her as a 4-1 chance for the Mile.

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

