'It’s unreal, the things you dream of' - Regional claims Sprint Cup glory as favourite Shaquille finishes last

Bargain-buy Regional claimed a first Group 1 for trainer Ed Bethell and jockey Callum Rodriguez in a four-way finish, as favourite Shaquille finished last in his bid for a Group 1 hat-trick.

Considerable attention had been paid to Shaquille’s antics at the stalls, where he had lost significant ground before winning both the Commonwealth Cup and the July Cup, but this time he jumped fastest of all to lead under jockey James Doyle.

The runners tore down the straight at Haydock in pursuit of Shaquille, with several keeping pace with the hot favourite and readying themselves for the final battle to the finishing post.

However, this battle went on without Shaquille as he weakened dramatically, as did second favourite Sacred, leaving 10-1 shot Regional to fight it out with Shouldvebeenaring, Believing and Swingalong.

Each appeared to hold a chance as the winning line loomed, but it was Regional, a 3,500gns buy in the summer of 2021 by Bethell for owners Future Champions Racing, who came out on top. In a finish of outsiders, Shouldvebeenaring was second at 50-1, Believing third at 66-1 and Swingalong fourth at 14-1.

“It’s unreal, the things you dream of,” Bethell said, taking a moment to compose himself. “I’m over the moon. I’m in an incredibly fortunate position to take over from my father [James] and my parents have been incredible supporters of mine.

“These guys [Future Champions Racing] have supported me from the word go, and [bloodstock agent] Tom Biggs also deserves a massive thank you as does my team at home.

“I bought him just to win a race, so this meteoric rise is down to the team at home.”

Shaquille was eased to 10-1 (from 3-1 joint-favourite) for the Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot after his performance.

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.