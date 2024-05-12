Allergic to grass but not allergic to winning - Bold Discovery continues Jessica Harrington hot streak at Leopardstown

Being allergic to grass is not exactly ideal for a racehorse, but Bold Discovery is not allergic to winning and that's the most important thing as he secured a third success in the Porsche In Support Of Breast Cancer Ireland Amethyst Stakes on another good day for the Jessica Harrington stable.

The Moone machine has been motoring along nicely and later on the card Saturn sneaked his grey nose in front right on the line in the 1m2f handicap to make it six winners since Friday for Harrington.

Reflecting on Bold Discovery's Group 3 victory under Shane Foley, assistant trainer Kate Harrington said: "He’s always promised an awful lot and we’ve held him in very high regard. He had an allergy issue last year – it turned out he was allergic to grass!

"We’ll go to Royal Ascot next for the Wolferton Stakes. We didn’t put him in the Queen Anne."

Foley, who has ridden nine winners in the last week, added: "He always runs well fresh. The race fell apart a little bit with the non-runners, but it was still a Group 3 and a lovely race to win. He's had a few niggly issues, but all of those seem to be sorted now and he's been training well."

Wonderful Wendla

Ger Lyons is always fascinating to listen to, especially after a winner, and the trainer admitted he got Wendla wrong after her all-the-way success in the Group 3 Al Shira'aa Racing 'Mutamakina’ Stakes.

Champion jockey Colin Keane was magnificent on the 7-1 shot. He stacked them up and crawled for about six of the eight furlongs and when it turned into a sprint Wendla was out of the blocks quicker than anything else.

Lyons said: "I probably had her wrong and Colin had her right. I thought the way the race was run wasn't going to suit as it turned into a sprint, but she's pacier than I gave her credit for.

“I had her down as one who would go over further sooner rather than later. Colin has her as having more speed and thankfully he was right. He was in the right place and she answered his call and did it well. You couldn't knock the performance."

30-1 four-timer for Lordan

The rest of the card belonged to Wayne Lordan, who helped himself to a 30-1 four-timer and made the most of Ryan Moore's Longchamp trip.

The highlight was unquestionably Los Angeles in the Derby Trial, but Highbury strode impressively clear to land the 1m4f maiden in the manner of a colt going places.

Highbury: could have a very bright future Credit: CAROLINE NORRIS

Igor Stravinksy landed the opening 7f maiden, and the four-timer was completed in style by Ortelius in the concluding 1m4f handicap under a forceful ride from the front.

Lordan, who missed the second half of last year after a nasty spill in the Irish Derby, said: "It was the longest I've ever been out, six months, but when you're coming back to ride horses like these, it makes it that bit easier."

