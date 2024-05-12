Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race4 MINS
18:30 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race4 MINS
18:30 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
16:52 Newcastle (A.W)

Improving handicapper Sea Legend adds to James Fanshawe riches with impressive Newcastle success

Sea Legend: easy winner at Newcastle for James Fanshawe
Sea Legend: easy winner at Newcastle for James Fanshawe Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)
Play10 ran
16:52 Newcastle (A.W)1m 2f Flat, Handicap
Distance: 1m 2fClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    7Natzor
    9/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    8Ludo's Landing
    11/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    10Prince Achille
    10/1

James Fanshawe unleashed a leading Derby hope on Saturday in Ambiente Friendly and he also looked to have a smart handicapping prospect when Sea Legend made an impressive stable debut.

The four-year-old ran out a comfortable winner of the 1m2f handicap under Danny Muscutt. He had been off the track for just over a year and the Sea The Stars gelding was breaking his maiden at the sixth attempt, having posted four top-three finishes when trained by Fozzy Stack.

Fanshawe said: "We got him but he had a problem in behind so he had to have a long time off. We gelded him and the last month he's gone nicely. He enjoyed that trip, he's got a big, long stride and I'm really pleased with that on his first run back.

"It was a relief to go to the races and run so well. I think he'll be suited by a mile and a half and we'll look at all the options in those nice handicaps. That was his first run for a year, so we wanted to get it out the way before making plans."

Fanshawe reported Saturday's Lingfield Derby Trial winner Ambiente Friendly to be in good shape after his weekend exploits. The Gleneagles colt remains an 8-1 chance for the Epsom Classic on June 1.

He said: "It's been a really good weekend. It's great when they're running well, and we've had runners at every corner of the country who have done well. Ambiente Friendly is fine, he was nice and bright on Sunday morning and seems A1."

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning

James StevensWest Country correspondent

Published on 12 May 2024inReports

Last updated 18:01, 12 May 2024

iconCopy
16:52 Newcastle (A.W)Play
Download The Raceday Ready App Handicap (Div II)10 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    7Natzor
    9/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    8Ludo's Landing
    11/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    10Prince Achille
    10/1
more inReports
more inReports