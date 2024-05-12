'It's brilliant' - O'Neills continue super start to season since AJ joined Jonjo on training licence

The newly rebranded Jonjo and AJ O'Neill stable continued its excellent start to the new jumps season when the well-backed Jaxonne completed a double to take the yard's tally to seven for the campaign.

The five-year-old was supported into 9-4 (from 7) for the first division of the 2m5f handicap hurdle and won easily under Jonjo O'Neill Jr. It was his first success from five starts having been beaten a combined 328 lengths.

AJ O'Neill told Racing TV: "He improved for the better ground and we're glad to have finally hit the nail on the head with him. We'll have a look and see if we can go again [under a penalty], he usually comes out of his races well."

Trapista started the day on a bright note for the Cheltenham stable, completing a hat-trick when thrusting her head in front at the finish of the 2m4f mares' handicap chase.

Only Dan Skelton, with nine, has trained more winners this season than team O'Neill and O'Neill Jr added: "It's brilliant. AJ has been involved for a number of years so things haven't changed too much at home. He was probably deserving of the recognition.

"Rebranding it to O'Neill racing, as cousin Joe is involved and Mum, is a good description of the place so hopefully it's onwards and upwards."

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.