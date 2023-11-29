'She was the only horse we could work with I Like To Move It' - novice excites Twiston-Davies team

Casa No Mento was said to be the only horse in the Nigel Twiston-Davies yard with the speed to match the ultra-talented I Like To Move It and she brought her exciting homework to the racecourse with a stylish 15-length victory in the 2m novice hurdle.

The five-year-old demonstrated a smart burst of acceleration to make it two out of two over hurdles under Finn Lambert. Bet365 cut her to 40-1 (from 50) for the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham, a track where I Like To Move It won three races before he was fatally injured in October.

Casa No Mento was set to test her credentials against the Cheltenham Festival Grade 2’s ante-post second favourite Dysart Enos at Market Rasen a fortnight ago before scoping badly in the build-up, but connections are relishing the chance to take on the best in the coming months.

Willy Twiston-Davies, the trainer's son and assistant, said: "We think quite a lot of her – she was the only horse we were able to work with I Like To Move It. She's a very, very quick filly and we haven't got a workhorse like her.

"On good ground over two miles there wouldn't be too many horses I'd be scared of with her."

Taunton's Listed 2m½f mares' novice hurdle – won by future Cheltenham winner Marie's Rock in 2019 – is the initial main target for Casa No Mento, but she will have a prep run at Lingfield on December 11.

Twiston-Davies added: "I'm glad we've got her on good ground as she showed there she's got a hell of a turn of foot. Taunton at the end of December would be her big aim.

"Cheltenham is always in the back of our minds but the main target is to win a Listed race and then whatever she does is a bonus. With the English mares I'd say she'd be up there with the best but you don't know how they compare with the Irish."

Drought ends

Ben Clarke hopes a first winner since May can kickstart his season as he plots attempts at major handicaps next month.

A 185-day wait for a victory was broken when Ooh Betty landed the 2m3½f mares’ handicap hurdle under Ben Jones, a welcome boost for the trainer before a shot at the Welsh Grand National with The Galloping Bear.

"It's been really slow, we were hoping to have nicked a few winners already this autumn " said Clarke. "Nothing's been wrong with the horses but there's just been some annoyances and frustrations. I'm happy with that."

The Galloping Bear could prep for Chepstow in a veterans' chase at Haydock next Wednesday, while Dr Kananga has had wind surgery since his midfield effort in the Kim Muir.

Clarke said: "Dr Kananga is well handicapped and is flying at home, I can't wait to see him out. The Welsh National is tailor-made for The Galloping Bear, we'll have a change of headgear and he's in cracking nick."

Smart prospect

Paul Nicholls enjoyed a fourth bumper win since Friday when Jackpot Des Bordes ran out an impressive winner in the finale under Harry Cobden.

