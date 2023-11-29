Shishkin set to run in the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle on Saturday as course faces prospect of freezing temperatures

Nicky Henderson confirmed on Wednesday morning that Shishkin will run in the BetMGN Rehearsal Chase (3.05) at Newcastle on Saturday a week after refusing to race at Ascot.

The nine-year-old, owned by Joe and Marie Donnelly, whipped round and planted his heels at the start under Nico de Boinville in what was meant to be his intended prep for the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

That left Henderson with a dilemma on where to run next, but he said on X that his 173-rated chaser would head to Newcastle on Friday with stable star Constitution Hill, who looks for back-to-back victories in the Grade 1 Fighting Fifth Hurdle.

Henderson said: "Just to keep everybody informed, Shishkin will run in the Rehearsal Chase on Saturday. Everything is fine with him, and he’ll travel up to Newcastle on Friday with Constitution Hill."

Shishkin, the winner of six Grade 1s, will carry top weight of 12st, giving at least 21lb to each of his rivals. However, his participation means that many of the opposition would be competing on unfavourable terms as they have to carry a minimum of 10st 2lb.

Prospects 'less rosy than a couple of days ago'

Newcastle faces freezing temperatures and possible snow in the build-up to Saturday and clerk of the course Eloise Quayle said on Wednesday that an inspection will more than likely be called before the seven-race card.

"At this stage we're looking a bit colder than originally forecast," Quayle said. "We're looking at -3C overnight on Thursday, daytime temperatures up to 3C on Friday and then overnight temperatures on Friday range depending on if we get snow. It could be between -1C and -4C depending on whether the snow forms.

"Daytime temperatures are expected to rise slowly up to a maximum of 2C, so it's looking less rosy than it was a couple of days ago.

"I think we'll see an inspection called, but at what stage I'm not sure just yet. We'll have another update on the forecast this afternoon and tomorrow morning, and we'll take it from there."

The going at Newcastle is soft, good to soft in places.

Read these next:

'I knew we were in trouble straight away' - Emmet Mullins star Slate Lane suffers career-ending injury

'Good boy! You're a weapon!' - take to the saddle as former top-class chaser Lostintranslation wins the Yeomanry Ride

The £5,000 bargain bought from JP McManus who is taking on Paisley Park and co in the Long Distance Hurdle on Friday

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers . Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.