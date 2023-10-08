'The whole yard is just devastated' - Greatwood hero I Like To Move It fatally injured on chase debut

Chasing Fire made a successful start over fences but the feature 2m novice chase was marred by the fatal injury to the high-class I Like To Move It .

The Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained Greatwood Hurdle winner was pulled up quickly by his son Sam after jumping the final fence on his chasing debut, the contest going the way of Chasing Fire under Sean Bowen.

As well as his Greatwood success, I Like To Move It won six other races, including the Grade 2 Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton by 17 lengths in February.

Bought by Anne-Marie and Jamie Shepperd after bolting up by nine and a half lengths in an Aintree bumper in November 2020, the six-year-old won three times at Cheltenham, including a Grade 2 in his novice hurdle campaign.

I Like To Move It also ran several admirable races in defeat, including when beaten a short head in the 2022 Betfair Hurdle, and ended last season in top-level company behind Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle and Aintree Hurdle.

“He was such a great horse,” said Jamie Shepperd. “He’ll be sadly missed. He really did take us on a journey and it’s just so strange to think we won’t see him again.

“He was just very chilled out. Even today, he was just so relaxed; he was really easy for Nigel to work with and train. He didn’t expend any energy that he didn’t have to before a race. He was a gentleman, a real kind horse."

He added: “The whole yard is devastated. Sam was in pieces, as were Nigel and Willy [Twiston-Davies]. It’s very sad."

I Like To Move It earned £211,754 in prize-money from 16 starts under rules.

Nigel and Sam Twiston-Davies later teamed up with Safe Destination, who won the 3m handicap chase, while the rider also landed the 2m7½f handicap hurdle on the Neil Mulholland-trained Broomfields Cave.

Success for Chasing Fire completed doubles for Bowen, trainer Olly Murphy and owner Diana Whateley, whose Booster Bob made an instant impact over hurdles in the second division of the 2m maiden hurdle.

