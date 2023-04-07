'Pony racing helped me massively' - all-weather champion apprentice Billy Loughnane shines again

Billy Loughnane has been in sublime form through the winter and capped off the day he was crowned champion all-weather apprentice with victory on Final Voyage in the mile handicap.

Having only had his first ride in November, Loughnane notched his 41st winner on the all-weather when the Johnny Murtagh-trained Final Voyage came from last to first to get the better of Aussie Banker.

Loughnane won the 2022 all-weather pony racing series and came out for a picture with this year's winner Rian Corcoran, and the young jockey had some advice for anyone aiming to follow in his footsteps.

"The pony racing has helped me massively," Loughnane said on Sky Sports Racing. "It's the best way to start and you don't even need to have a pony to get going.

"There's people who lend you ponies and they help get you practised at the start. It's the best way ever and you get to ride the track. There was one at Ascot during the week and obviously here today before the racing. It's class and there's no better place to start."

Fellow all-weather champion Danny Muscutt, who picked up the jockeys' title after a battle with Kevin Stott, added an extra winner to his tally when guiding the James Ferguson-trained Diderot to victory in the 1m2f handicap.

Godolphin double

Godolphin had two runners on the card and came away with a double, kicked off by Mr Inspiration, who had to battle hard under Benoit de la Sayette to deny Sausalito by a short head in the 1m4f apprentice handicap.

The double was completed when Spring Promise justified favouritism in the 7f fillies' handicap under William Buick.

